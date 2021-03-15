WATAUGA — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an over-the-phone scam that has been reported to the agency by community members for the second time in one month.
According to Watauga Sheriff Len Hagaman, an elderly couple received a phone call from a fake WCSO number with the caller claiming to be from the WCSO. The scam caller asked for money to keep the couple from being arrested, and they sent $5,000 to the caller.
"If anyone gets a call claiming to be, or from, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office asking for money, simply hang up as we never call asking for money," Hagaman stated.
According to Hagaman, any money associated with a bond, civil or criminal matter and arrests are all processed through the Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court. He added that if someone has any doubt on anything relating to the WCSO, they can call the agency at (828) 264-3761 24-hours a day and ask for a deputy, supervisor or an on-call criminal investigator.
Reports of the scam comes weeks after the WCSO warned of a similar fraudulent call.
In the other reported scam, a caller would claim to be someone's grandchild or family member and that something tragic had happened. They would then ask for money in the form of gift cards of Walmart money transfers.
