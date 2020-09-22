BOONE — A long-awaited decision for some is still an uneasy reality for others — Watauga County Schools are allowing some students to return to buildings as early as Oct. 5.
The Watauga County Board of Education originally discussed three options for potentially bringing students back during a Sept. 14 meeting. The board hosted a special called meeting the following Monday on Sept. 21 for an official vote of which option to adopt. Option 1 allowed all students to return to school on Oct. 19 as planned. Option 2 would bring K-3 students back starting Oct. 5, grades 4-5 starting Oct. 12 and grades 6-12 on Oct. 19. The last option would bring K-3 students back on Oct. 5 and 4-12 grades on Oct. 19.
The board approved option 3, and will welcome the lower grades back on Oct. 5 with older students starting two weeks later. Board Chair Ron Henries stated that the plan would be to reevaluate the situation every two weeks to look at COVID-19 metrics and ensure that keeping students in school is a safe option.
Board member Gary Childers said that he thinks the board is sensitive to the difficulties that these decisions about education creates for all constituents as well as the varying community opinions.
“It seems like the public opinion is still spread among people who absolutely do not want us to bring children back in the school and fear it’s too early, to the other extreme who are saying to us that we should’ve started back school earlier,” Childers said. “We’re having to make decisions during unprecedented times about what is the safe, right and best thing for all parties. There’s a wide distribution of what people believe those things are.”
Understanding that some teachers are scared and aren’t ready to welcome students back, board member Jay Fenwick asked administrators and principal to work with the faculty that are concerned. Henries also implored teachers and parents to follow guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks to reduce to risk of positive cases in the school system.
“It’s very tempting that when you’re around colleagues, to not wear your mask or not social distance at lunch,” Henries said. “It’s going to be really important that everybody continues to do those things. If we do, I think we can have some very successful instruction over the next couple months.”
According to WCS, the school system has had 10 staff and three students test positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year on Aug. 10.
“The majority of the cases are suspected to have been from transmission that occurred outside of school facilities,” the school system stated. “There have been no clusters (five or more linked cases) reported in our schools.”
Henries said that because the school system could see an increase in cases, it’s important for officials follow guidelines to prevent spread as well as procedures for contact tracing if a positive case is identified.
Fenwick said option 3 brings more clarity of what officials need to do and how to do those things to ensure the safety of those in the schools as he feels there won’t ever be a “perfect time” to do so. He also feared that remote learning is creating a “widening of the gap” for those students who are falling behind while completing virtual instruction, and that two days in the classroom would help to reduce that gap.
“That gap is going to take longer to close than it does to open,” Fenwick said. “I feel like we really need to try. This seems to be the safest, most gradual way to try and see what happens.”
The school system plans to operate its in-person instruction in a 2x3 flex plan — a hybrid in-person and remote learning schedule — which is allowable under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Plan B. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released guidelines for schools to reopen for in-person instruction for the 2020-21 academic year with Plan A, Plan B or Plan C. Plan A calls for minimal social distancing; Plan B calls for moderate social distancing; and Plan C would result in remote learning only.
Cooper announced on July 14 that North Carolina public schools will be open for both in-person and remote learning in the fall under the state’s Plan B.
Henries said that a Sept. 18 announcement from Cooper threw a “curveball” at education officials. Cooper announced that North Carolina school districts will be allowed to choose Plan A for elementary school students. Plan A allows for full in-person classes and instruction for students, teachers and staff. According to WCS, the governor recommended that schools implement social distancing measures, but said he will not require it.
“It’s something I think is a factor when we consider what we want to do in working toward that goal,” Henries said. “That’s not a goal we can attempt or even talk about seriously at this time.”
Cooper acknowledged that Plan A may not be right at this time for some school districts of families.
“Opportunities for remote learning need to be available for families who choose it, and districts will have the flexibility to select a plan based on their unique situation,” Cooper said.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Director Mandy Cohen said the decision to expand in-person learning options for K-5 students was related to research that shows that children younger than 10 are less likely to be infected, development illness and spread the virus to others.
“When I say that younger children transmit the virus less often, it doesn’t mean that it’s not ever,” Cohen said. “Less likely does not mean we eliminate risk. That is why no matter what plan a district chooses to move forward with, there are strong safety protocols.”
During the Sept. 18 press conference, Cohen reported that since school started, the state has seen 10 school clusters across the state involving a total of 16 students and 46 staff members. Case numbers for school-age children have declined within the past weeks, and there does not appear to be community spread of the virus in districts that are operating in a hybrid in-person model versus an all-remote-learning model.
Instruction for students in middle school and high school will remain under Plan C or B until further notice. The governor said that the state is able to loosen the educational restrictions due to citizens stabilizing the number of COVID-19 cases and that education has been the most challenging matter to address during the pandemic.
WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said in a statement on Sept. 18 that he was encouraged that state officials felt that health metrics were moving in the right direction and school districts were being given more flexibility to make reopening decisions locally, but he asked that staff, students and parents continue their diligence regarding social distancing and other preventative measures.
“We all must work together to keep our community healthy and to return our students safely to school,” Elliott said. “Please continue to be diligent in wearing face coverings while at school and while out in public, maintaining physical distance whenever possible, and taking care of yourselves by regularly washing your hands and monitoring for symptoms.”
Luke Barber contributed reporting to the article.
