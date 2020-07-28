BOONE — Watauga County Schools announced on July 27 that the Watauga County Board of Education would have an emergency meeting the following day to hear an update on school reopening planning, and consider taking action on an updated recommendation for the return to in-person instruction.
WCS students are currently planned to begin in-person learning with some remote instruction under Plan B of the state's plan starting Aug. 17. The application process for the all-remote option of the Watauga Virtual Academy ended on July 26.
The emergency meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Margaret Gragg Education Center located at 175 Pioneer Trail. WCS stated that the meeting will take place in person with appropriate precautions taken for the health and safety of the public.
The public may offer comments to the board either in person or via email to Superintendent Scott Elliott at elliotts@wataugaschools.org. The deadline for submitting comments is 4:30 p.m. on July 28. Those wishing to make public comment in person will be expected to wear face masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.
For a live stream of the meeting, visit the Watauga County Schools youtube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCaHECspmnyguNdMkxyP1oVA/featured.
