BOONE — The Watauga Board of Education unanimously voted on July 28 to modify its 2x3 flex-type schedule originally chosen for the fall, and to postpone in-person instruction for most students for at least nine weeks.
The plan for Watauga County Schools originally was to return to in-person instruction on Aug. 17 with students in the school buildings two days a week and learning remotely three days — students would participate in learning all five days. The modified plan would require that most students would be remote learning through at least through Oct. 19.
Superintendent Scott Elliott said that school officials have invested a great deal of time and energy into plans for reopening schools under Gov. Roy Cooper's Plan B schedule.
"Of all the plans available to us, Plan B is the most challenging to implement but it gives us the best opportunity to meet the many different needs of our students," Elliott stated. “Unfortunately, right now our local public health trends continue to move in the wrong direction. After extensive conversations with our local public health partners and after hearing the concerns of many of our staff members and parents, I think this modified plan gives us our best chance to get students back into school safely as soon as possible.”
Families who applied for the all-online Watauga Virtual Academy will be contacted by school personnel by Aug. 5 and given the option to decline WVA if they have changed their mind since applying. The WVA students will also begin on Aug. 17 and will remain in the WVA through the end of first semester.
“We realize the change to remote learning for the first nine weeks will cause some families to rethink their enrollment in the virtual academy,” Elliott said. “We need to know no later than Aug. 5 if those families want to switch back to the 2x3 flex plan now that we are starting remotely. Once those decisions are made, we ask families to stick with those plans for at least the first semester. We will not be able to reschedule students, teachers and courses once we make those decisions based on start-of-year numbers.”
The board heard from three in-person speakers, all of which voiced that they would appreciate students returning to in-person instruction in some capacity. Elliott handed out a stack of hundreds of printed out public comments to the board for their viewing during the meeting.
According to WCS, roughly 929 students sent in applications for the WVA. Of this total, 267 applications were for the high school, 201 for Hardin Park, 102 were at Valle Crucis, 99 at Parkway, 87 for Green Valley, 79 at Blowing Rock, 53 at Cove Creek, 22 at Mabel and 19 at Bethel. Of the 929 applicants, 51.9 percent requested WVA for the whole school year while 48.1 percent requested for the first semester.
In roughly six to seven weeks, the board plans to meet again to discuss whether or not students will be able to return to in-person instruction after Oct. 19 under the 2x3 flex schedule. Elliott explained that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade on the 2x3 flex plan will start the school year in an all-remote format on Aug. 17.
Elliott went on to explain that, while the school system is starting the year remotely, it is not exactly adopting the state’s all-remote Plan C protocols.
“We will continue to operate under the Plan B safety protocols but with an emphasis on serving the students most in need of school-based services while most other students are at home full time,” Elliott said. “Teachers and staff will work from the school building to ensure they have access to all their resources, time to plan together and the opportunity to see small numbers of students as needed.”
School officials will allow small numbers of students to come to the school site by appointment to receive specialized assistance and support. These likely will include support for students with disabilities, students who need counseling and therapeutic services and students who need access to high-speed internet to download assignments and upload completed work.
The school system will also allow students in each of the district’s eight pre-K programs to attend school in person.
Board of Education Chairman Ron Henries praised the revised plan as he said the plan strikes the right balance between protecting staff and students while also providing some needed services to students who "suffer through remote instruction."
"I applaud Superintendent Elliott and his staff for listening to all the concerns and considering all the options," Henries said. "There are some students who need support that can only be provided at school, and hopefully conditions will allow those students to be served in a safe way.”
Elliott commented on the monumental task ahead, and said while guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is intended to help protect students and staff, it will be difficult to implement.
"The guidance seems to be changing daily," Elliott said. "This phased reopening will give our staff the opportunity to slowly implement those protocols while giving public health officials more time to monitor changing conditions in the community.”
The decision comes after a recommendation from Watauga County’s local health department — AppHealthCare — that schools consider delaying the start to in-person instruction for students while the county monitors what has been an upward trend in COVID-19 cases.
“We continue to see our numbers of positive COVID cases going up,” stated AppHealthCare Director Jennifer Greene. “While we currently have a lower impact from cases than in other areas of the state, these are the kinds of decisions which will hopefully keep our community from becoming one of those hot spots.”
Board member Steve Combs mentioned that Appalachian State University students may be returning in August, and officials aren't sure what the influx of people in the county will do to the local case number. He equated what officials think could be a rise in cases in the next few months to a "storm that you know is coming," and the modified plan gives school officials "an opportunity to get through the storm and see what’s on the other side."
Greene said that she and Elliott agree that the best thing for students is for them to be in school.
"We are seeing many different health concerns emerging among children in our community because of this interruption to their lives," Greene said. "School is a safe and healthy place where so many needs are met. We will continue to support the school system to move forward with their plan to get students back into the school buildings as soon as possible.”
Greene also acknowledged the COVID-19 cases among young adults aged 18 to 24 and concerns about the return of students to Appalachian State in the coming weeks.
“The nine-week remote start for the school system will allow us to monitor changing community spread of the virus and determine the impact on our school families," Greene said.
Elliott said the board’s decision to begin schools with a period of remote learning was difficult, but necessary in light of the county’s COVID-19 metrics and guidance from AppHealthCare.
Elliott said that while the system preferred to have students back in school buildings, he was confident that lessons learned over the remote learning period in the spring would ensure that students would have better experience in the coming nine weeks.
“When we entered remote learning in March, our teachers had only a few days to prepare,” Elliott said. “Given that immense time constraint and workload, they did an outstanding job. As we go into remote learning this fall, I’m confident that our teachers and students will be even better prepared to have a positive and productive remote learning experience.”
