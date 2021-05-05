WATAUGA — The Watauga Riverkeeper has found micro plastics in 21 unique samples the organization has taken so far for a total of 217 micro plastics.
Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill said the samples were collected at seven different sites.
The Watauga Riverkeeper and volunteers have been testing the water since January to see how much micro plastics are in the High Country rivers. The sites being tested are near the headwaters of the Watauga River on N.C. 105 to the Tennessee border.
The program is looking to see how many micro plastics are in the Watauga River Basin and then compare that to other watersheds. Similar programs are also happening in the French Broad River system and in the Green River Basin.
The project was launched by MountainTrue, an environmental organization working in 23 counties in western North Carolina — including Watauga, Ashe and Avery — with core goals that include working toward sensible land use, restoring public forests, protecting water quality and promoting clean energy
Hill said the majority of plastics they have found so far are in the form of films and fibers. Films are pieces of original items like food packaging and single use plastic bags. Fibers can come from a variety of sources, but synthetic clothing is one of the leading contributors to micro plastic fibers in the environment, according to the Watauga Riverkeeper.
“The plastics problem is extremely large and complex,” Hannah Woodburn, AmeriCorps High Country water quality administrator, said in a statement. “This program is meant to show the community that this problem is here — and very real. But there is hope in doing something about it and our volunteers are critical to creating that momentum.”
In a lab, the samples are vacuum filtrated, and the solids are trapped on a filter paper. The filter paper is then looked at underneath a microscope and go line by line noting any plastics. Any piece of plastic smaller than 5mm is considered to be a micro plastic.
Hill said along with the in-house micro plastic sampling project, the organization is also working with the state as part of Waterkeepers Carolina, which is a group of all the waterkeepers in North Carolina.
Hill said part of the project is funded by an environmental enhancement grant which is facilitated by the attorney general’s office. The money for the grants comes from the Smithfield settlement, which Hill said was when Smithfield Foods discharged 250 million gallons or so of swine waste
“What it’s funding is micro plastics research,” Hill said. “Several times a year we collect and submit water and sediment samples to a lab as part of that plastic free oceans project. We collect the samples from the New River and Watauga River watersheds and send them into the lab to be analyzed.”
The samples are sent to the Plastic Free Ocean Project with a lab based in Wilmington to help compile data from headwaters to the sea to gain better understanding of the scope of the plastics problem. Hill said they have not received those results yet, but he said he assumes there will be micro plastics in the samples since every sample his organization has tested so far has contained micro plastics.
“I really do think (micro plastics) is an emerging trend and a grave threat the way it acts in the human body,” Hill said.
According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, micro plastics could affect a person’s respiratory health, nervous system, kidney system and digestive system.
”It’s everywhere,” Hill said. “Cleanups are no longer enough. We have to interrupt the waste stream.”
Along with micro plastics, Hill said his organization is seeing a lot of other types of pollution in the rivers.
Hill said his organization is also noticing a lot of single-use plastics like plastic bags, straws, cups and tons of personal protection equipment like masks and gloves in the waterways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.