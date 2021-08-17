BOONE — Watauga County is returning to a state of emergency amidst a COVID-19 pandemic that is worsening in the area. The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved the state of emergency — taking effect on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. — early in their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The state of emergency order comes as Watauga’s case numbers continue to climb, with 73 active cases of COVID-19 being in Watauga as of the meeting, according to AppHealthCare.
The resolution beginning the state of emergency was written to allow future adjustments depending on the evolution of the pandemic and the Delta variant of the virus.
Covering all areas within the jurisdiction of Watauga County, the order “highly encourages” private businesses to follow current N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidance and requires face coverings in all county buildings. The resolution noted additional restrictions shall be enforced as they are imposed by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper in Executive Order 117 and any subsequent orders.
County manager Deron Geouque noted that no information has yet to come from Cooper’s office regarding further orders — as opposed to frequently released information during the height of the pandemic — as state case numbers rise.
At the same meeting, AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene updated the board on COVID-19 data in Watauga. She noted not only the stark rise in active cases, but also that 93 percent of active cases in North Carolina are of the Delta variant.
Commissioner Larry Turnbow noted his belief that the pandemic would be over, if not on the way out, had more people worn masks and received a vaccine.
“It’s unfortunate that some people feel they have the right to endanger other people,” Turnbow said. “But we have to protect our people.”
With the state of emergency being fairly open-ended, it allows the board to make adjustments during the evolution of the pandemic.
“We meet every two weeks, so we can be fairly nimble if we need to make changes,” Board Chairman John Welch said.
Before the board could vote on the resolution, Commissioner Charlie Wallin noted his concern with enforcing the requirements, wondering if there would be enough law enforcement officers or employees to do so. He added that the Watauga Community Rec Center is still filling out its staff, and they would now have more to do.
Commissioner Billy Kennedy made the motion to approve the state of emergency, which was unanimously approved.
The board previously implemented a state of emergency for Watauga on March 16, 2020, in the early days of the pandemic. The state of emergency was lifted on June 1, which by that point had been cut away as Cooper’s orders worked to “reopen” the state from lockdown.
The board’s decision to declare a state of emergency comes in the wake of Boone's issuance of a mask mandate, which took effect on Aug. 10.
