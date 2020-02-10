BOONE — The Watauga County Republican and Democratic parties will seek to rally their parties going into the presidential election season as the precinct meetings and convention dates have been scheduled.
The Watauga County Republican Party will be first up as it hosts its precinct meetings and convention on Saturday, March 7, at the Watauga County Courthouse at 842 W. King St. in courtroom No. 1. The precinct meetings take place at 9:30 a.m., followed by the full convention at 10 a.m.
"Join Republican activists from all across Watauga County as we prepare for the 2020 elections," the event information on the Watauga County Republican Party website states. "Registering for the precinct meeting is a required step if you want to be eligible to become a delegate for the county, district and state GOP conventions."
For more information on the Watauga County Republican Party, visit watauga.nc.gop.
The Watauga County Democratic Party Convention takes place Saturday, March 28, also at the Watauga County Courthouse in courtroom No. 1.
"Convention begins at (12 p.m.) with a potluck luncheon in the lobby outside courtroom No. 1," information on the Watauga County Democratic Party's website states. "Convention program begins at 1 p.m. Delegates to the (N.C.) Fifth District convention and the state Democratic convention will be elected."
The 17 Watauga County Democratic Party precinct meetings start Feb. 12 and take place throughout February at locations in each precinct. For a full list of the precincts, visit wataugadems.com/3126.
