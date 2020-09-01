BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted on Sept. 1 to appeal to the N.C. Court of Appeals once again in a five-year battle against a proposed asphalt plant on Rainbow Trail in Boone.
County attorney Anthony di Santi provided the commissioners with an update on the case during the board’s Sept. 1 meeting. During the open session, di Santi explained that the county was waiting on action from the Watauga Superior Court on the the matter that was “expected at any time.” di Santi and the board then learned during closed session that Watauga Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus issued an order for Watauga County to issue a high-impact land use permit to Appalachian Materials.
The board came back into open session to approve an appeal to go before the N.C. Court of Appeals. A motion to appeal will be filed once Gavenus’ order is filed with the Superior Court of Watauga County, di Santi said. He gave the board an overview of the case earlier in the meeting, which he said had been “pending for a substantial amount of time.”
Appalachian Materials — a subsidiary of Radford Quarries — leased property on a site on Rainbow Trail in November 2013 to construct and operate an asphalt plant. In June 2015, Appalachian Materials applied to the county for a high-impact land use permit for the asphalt plant. The same month, the ordinance administrator — Watauga Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman — denied the permit because the application was “deficient on numerous issues,” di Santi said.
The proposed plant was to be placed within 1,500 feet of the Margaret E. Gragg Education Center (located at 175 Pioneer Trail). The HILU ordinance specifically banned a HILU use within 1,500 feet of an “education facility” as defined by the ordinance, according to di Santi. In July 2015, Appalachian Materials appealed the denial of the permit to the Watauga Board of Adjustment. After a three-day hearing in October 2015, the board of adjustment affirmed Furman’s decision as the proposed site was within 1,500 feet of the Margaret E. Gragg Education Center, which was classified as an education facility.
Appalachian Materials appealed the decision to the Watauga County Superior Court, and in September 2017 Superior Court Judge Greg Horne affirmed the decision of the board of adjustment by ruling that the proposed asphalt plant site was within 1,500 feet of an education facility, di Santi said. This decision was then appealed in November 2018 to the N.C. Court of Appeals, which reversed the decision of the Superior Court stating that the Margaret E. Gragg Education Center was not an education facility as defined by the HILU ordinance. The case was then remanded to the Superior Court for “proceedings not inconsistent with its decision,” di Santi said.
In December 2018, Watauga County petitioned the N.C. Supreme Court for discretionary review of the decision of the Court of Appeals, but the court in March 2019 declined to hear the county’s appeal.
After waiting for more than a year for Appalachian Materials to schedule a hearing before the Superior Court of Watauga County regarding the remand from the Court of Appeals, di Santi said Watauga filed a motion to dismiss for failure to prosecute a claim — heard in the Superior Court on July 1 of this year. In response to the motion to dismiss, Appalachian Materials filed a motion requesting that the Superior Court issue an order to the Watauga County Board of Adjustment and to Furman to issue the HILU permit for the asphalt plant, according to di Santi.
The county’s motion was denied by Gavenus. Since then, the county had been waiting for Gavenus’ decision on the request to order the board of adjustment and Furman to issue the HILU permit. di Santi said the county’s argument affirmed by the decision by Furman and the board of adjustment in stating that the application for issuance of the permit was deficient on the basis of its location relative to the education center.
“We’re arguing to the court that there’s not been sufficient information submitted to the ordinance administrator or the board of adjustment to qualify to have the permit issued,” di Santi said.
Meanwhile, a separate local asphalt plant case is still pending — Randall and Carolyn Henion vs. Watauga County, J.W. Hampton Co. and Maymead. Also in a multi-year struggle, the Henions appealed in fall 2018 to the N.C. Supreme Court in opposition of a proposed Maymead asphalt plant along U.S. 421 in Deep Gap. According to Jamie Whitlock of Davis and Whitlock — an environmental law firm in Asheville — the Supreme Court has still not made a decision in the matter as of Sept. 1.
