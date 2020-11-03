BOONE — Despite a slower-than-typical Election Day for a presidential election, Watauga County Elections Director Matthew Snyder was confident on Tuesday, Nov. 3, of a record election turnout for 2020.
At the close of early voting on Saturday, Oct. 31, 22,495 people had voted at the county’s six early-voting sites, according to Snyder. As of 2 p.m. on Nov. 2, another 5,171 Watauga residents had voted by mail-in absentee ballot, and ballots will continue to be accepted by mail through Nov. 12 as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. In the 2016 presidential election, a total of 20,932 voted early or by mail-in ballot, according to Snyder.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2,709 people had voted at Watauga County’s 14 Election Day polling sites. That appeared to be trending significantly lower than the Election Day turnout four years ago, which Snyder said was around 10,000.
But the strong early-voting and mail-in absentee turnout meant that over 30,000 people had voted in Watauga County by 4 p.m. Tuesday, with three more hours to go before polls closed. According to the State Board of Elections, 45,166 people are registered to vote in Watauga County.
“Despite the pandemic, it’s awesome that more people than ever have come out to vote despite all the concerns with COVID and everything else,” Snyder said.
Snyder said that Election Day operations had been going smoothly, despite 75 percent of poll workers in the county being new this year.
“I’m grateful to them for coming out, stepping up when they were needed, and answering the call to come help,” Snyder said. “We couldn’t do it without them, that is for sure.”
Voting at the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union, this was Jacob Warren’s second presidential election he’s voted in, and the first time he’s voted for it in person on Election Day. During the 2016 presidential election he was out of state and voted by absentee ballot, and a few years ago he voted at Legends for a Watauga municipal election. He said the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t deter him from voting and that the felt like the process was fairly “clean,” as voters were asked to wear masks and election officials wore face shields or masks.
Tim Reed voted at the Hardin Park voting site for the Boone 1 and New River 2 precincts on Election Day. Reed said he was impressed by the speed of the process despite the changed nature of voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he waited until Election Day to cast his ballot because he feels like that’s when the vote really matters.
Susan Chandler, chief judge of the Blue Ridge Precinct, said, “We had a rush first thing this morning. We probably had around 20 to 25 people, first thing when we opened. Since then it’s been steady, but I feel like it’s been slow. I think that’s because so many folks in our precinct voted early.”
Chandler said the move to Watauga High School had worked out well.
“It’s been great. This has been a really good space for us,” Chandler said. “We’ve been able to social distance. There’s been no problems with lines, or anything. This has worked out well.”
Amanda Hartly, chief judge for New River Precinct 1, said, “I think there’s just been a tremendous interest in this election. On both sides. I think a lot of people decided to vote early so they didn’t have to put up with a rush or waiting in line. And I think that is why our numbers are low today.”
Polls were still open as of presstime Tuesday, Nov. 3. Visit WataugaDemocrat.com for unofficial election results.
Kayla Lasure and Andrew Cole contributed reporting to this article.
