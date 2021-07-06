The recent July 4 observance not only served as the birthday for the nation, but as a first time for many to gather with friends and family after a year of being separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the annual town of Boone parade was canceled for a second year in a row due to the pandemic, community members still enjoyed activities around town as well as the Fourth of July parade in Blowing Rock.
The Downtown Boone Development Association hosted First Friday at the Jones house on July 2 — the first of the event that the DBDA has hosted in a year. First Friday events, which typically take place the first Friday of each month from February through December, will now resume in downtown Boone each month.
The "Freedom First Friday" on July 2 included lawn games, music and treats for community members. Town of Boone staff members dressed in costumes depicting holidays throughout the year — such as the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus and Cupid —to represent "all the holidays that weren’t able to be celebrated properly because of the COVID-19 pandemic," the town stated.
A large crowd attended the town of Blowing Rock's annual Fourth of July parade on July 3. The parade was complete with floats and local officials handing out treats to parade goers.
At Clawson-Burnley Park in Boone on July 4 visitors could come and enjoy the sunny day with food, games and music. The celebrations included local organizations such as Bald Guy Brew, which set up shop with refreshing cold brew coffee. Set up in the park were inflatables for kids to enjoy, alongside lawn games for an added competitive component.
