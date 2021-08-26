BOONE — Watauga Medical Center donated 8,000 syringes to Guatemala, as the country struggles to vaccinate its people.
Centers for Disease Control officials had no way of administering more than 1.5 million doses of Moderna to Guatemalan people, after a flight, donated by American Airlines in July, arrived lacking the proper medical supplies.
Community member William Wright’s daughter, Janell Wright, who works for the CDC and is stationed in Guatemala, alerted him to the missing syringes in July.
Wright passed the information along to Robert Lonas, a physician at Blue Ridge Pediatrics, who then reached out to Watauga Medical Center.
“I was just sort of the middle-man,” Lonas said, but Wright insists the operation would have been impossible without him.
Mike Rawls, director of materials management at Appalachian Regional Healthcare, and Kim Bianca, Sr. Vice President of Clinical Services at ARHS, worked quickly to coordinate the purchase of the medical supplies. Time was of the essence due to the vaccine’s storage requirements.
Efforts to vaccinate the Guatemalan people have been a challenge, according to Wright. The country is scrambling, like much of the developing world, to get the first dose of vaccines to all of its citizens as the delta variant spreads, he said.
Guatemala’s president declared a “situation of calamity” (translated directly from Spanish) and implemented a strict curfew and mask mandate for the country, Wright also said.
Wright handed the donation of syringes to the vice minister of health of hospitals the same day and returned to Boone on Aug. 17.
“You would’ve thought we were handing them gold,” he said.
