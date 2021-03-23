BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library will reopen to the public with safety restrictions on March 24.
Curbside pickup of materials and printed documents will still be offered during operational hours. The Watauga County Public Library — located at 140 Queen Street, Boone — will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Western Watauga Branch Library —located at 1085 Old U.S. 421, Sugar Grove —will continue with Curbside Service and will not open to the public as this time. Western Watauga Branch Library offers curbside services 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Watauga County Public Library reminds the community about the following safety protocols:
- Staff will use masks and we request those entering to wear one to protect staff and others. A mask can be provided while supplies last.
- The library continues to limit the number of people in the building at one time.
- Folks wanting to enter once the limit is reached may wait outside 6 feet apart along our sidewalk.
- Patrons are asked to limit a library visit to approximately 25 minutes.
- Seating, water fountains and study rooms are closed off. Children's toys, games, stuffed animals and backpacks are unavailable. Bathrooms are open but cleaned once a day.
- A self-check station is in the Youth Services area.
- Circulation desk staff can check out items for patrons, take fines and fees (no-touch method) and issue library cards.
Those wanting a library card are encouraged to fill out a online form located in the lower left corner of the library “Search catalog” page at appalachian.nccardinal.org/eg/opac/register. A photo ID can be emailed to wataugacirc@arlibrary.org Patrons will be notified with a card number and can pick up a physical card at a later time.
Watauga County Schools students may use their student ID to check out up to 10 books/audiobooks with no late fines.
The library stated that staff members will continue to work hard to ensure a safe experience for visitors:
- Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the library.
- Pink "stand here" signs have been spaced 6 feet apart in front of public services desks.
- Computers will be available by appointment for up to one hour only. There will be one stand-alone computer for quick access (10 minutes). Masks must be worn over the chin and nose during the entire visit including at the computer.
- If useing equipment such as the online catalog, printer, copier or self-check, use hand sanitizer beforehand and afterwards.
- Patrons should call ahead if needing help placing a hold or if staff is needed to pull items for them.
- Call ahead to confirm items are ready for pickup or for any additional information that will make a visit go more smoothly and speedily.
For the Watauga County Public Library, curbside instructions are as follows:
- Put books on hold using a library card through the library catalog.
- Wait for notification, allow at least 48 hours. The library will call when they’re ready.
- Note that the amount of time may be longer than usual.
- Park in front of the library.
- Call the library with the patron's last name, the last four numbers of the library card and a vehicle description. Allow a few minutes for staff to check out materials.
- Items will be left on the large table in front of the library.
Library material may be returned in the book drop behind the library. Guests are asked to remain patient as library staff catch up with holds and library business while ensuring that we are using safety protocols. Items put on hold may take longer than usual due to quarantining. There will be no meeting room reservations at this time.
Guests are asked to call the library to inquire about availability of any service they are interested in. Other resources guests can enjoy include ebooks for children through NC Kids Digital; OverDrive with e-magazines through Libby and ebooks for adults and young adults; ebooks through NC Live at www.nclive.org/browse#format-ebooks; streaming videos through NC Live at fod.infobase.com/nd_Home.aspx; and 24/7 access to Wi-Fi in library parking lots.
Updates about library operations can be found at www.arlibrary.org/watauga. The Watauga Public Library can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary; the Western Watauga Branch Library can be found at www.facebook.com/WesternWataugaBranchLibrary/.
"We welcome back our community into the library and appreciate the public abiding by these safety protocols," the library stated.
