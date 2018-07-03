BOONE — More than 400 people gathered on June 30 for the first Project ID event in Boone — an event that provided identification for any resident in the community who may not be able to obtain a government-issued ID.
Project ID was put on by a subcommittee of the Immigrant Justice Committee of the Watauga County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Co-chair of the event, Ingrid Kraus, said the event’s purpose was to foster a safer and more inclusive community by offering an alternative ID for those of age 16 years or older.
“It takes two sheets of paper to list all the things that people need IDs for every day,” Kraus said. “You and I, we take it for granted, having an ID.”
Some of the activities that Kraus listed that require someone to have a form of ID include obtaining health records from doctor’s offices, boarding a plane, signing a lease, applying for a job, buying a cell phone, opening a checking account, getting a library card, checking a child out of school, or obtaining a hunting, fishing or marriage license.
The event was held in collaboration with FaithAction International House — an organization based out of Greensboro — that offers an ID orientation and drive. FaithAction states that these IDs could be issued to populations such as immigrants, youth, elderly people, those in the LGBTQ community and those with special needs.
Kraus said some people who are American citizens also took part in getting an ID “in support of our neighbors who aren’t able to get them.”
Participants gathered in the Boone United Methodist Church gym, where they were asked to bring documents of identity or residence. Kraus said experienced employees of FaithAction would vet these documents for accuracy.
The IDs given out are similar looking to a North Carolina driver’s license, Kraus said. However, Kraus said these IDs are not a license to drive, don’t give the participants the right to vote and don’t give them the right to obtain social services.
Those acquiring these IDs are required to participate in a mandatory 40-minute orientation where the restrictions of the ID are explained to the participants, Kraus said. The orientation also explains that the ID card is officially accepted by certain partners but may not be accepted by others. For example, Kraus said the state government has made it illegal for any government agency other than law enforcement to formally accept these IDs. However, other agencies can use the ID as a tool to identify a person at their discretion.
The group had hosted two sessions for the day, as the gym couldn’t hold all of the participants for the first orientation. Event Co-chair Claudia Huerta said the committee never imagined the turnout the event would’ve had.
For those who couldn’t get into the first session, some waited around for up to seven hours to be able to get an ID — which Krause said is a testament to the importance of one.
Approximately eight churches and 20 organizations or businesses helped in some form or capacity for the project, Kraus said. This was in addition to the 15 or so subcommittee members who helped to organize the event.
“It is an amazing feeling to be able to be a part of something, however big or small, that results in bringing a community together in a time when communities nationwide are being torn apart by so many different issues,” Huerta said. “This event, and all the people who came together to make it happen, really show what can be accomplished when people unite to better their community.”
Community officials also came out to the event, including Boone Police Capt. Andy Le Beau, Boone Police Lt. Chris Hatton, Sheriff Len Hagaman, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Casey Miller and two Boone Town Council members, Krause said.
The Boone Police Department addressed the participants of the ID drive, stating that its job is to serve all people and urging them to not hesitate to report being a victim of crime or criminal activity to the police department or sheriff’s office.
Le Beau said the Boone Police Department has been routinely meeting with the Immigrant Justice Committee for the past few years to build relationships and understand the issues in the area Latino population.
“The ID cards will be helpful for our officers to use as a tool to assist them in determining who they are interacting with,” Le Beau said. “This issue is always problematic for our officers as people who cannot obtain governmental forms of ID in the U.S. generally have expired, inadequate or no forms of identification.”
Le Beau provided an example where if an officer were on a traffic stop and he/she were presented with an 18-year-old Guatemalan passport, he stated this wouldn’t be useful.
“While the FaithAction ID is not the solution to all of the problems that this community faces, it will be useful for them in many aspects of their daily lives,” Le Beau said.
The police department stated that it was not attempting to make any political statements regarding immigration. Le Beau said that the fact is that police cannot enforce federal immigration laws and must function the best they can with all people who are in the community.
According to FaithAction’s website, other North Carolina communities that have become part of the FaithAction ID network include communities in Alamance, Forsyth, Moore, Montgomery, Randolph, Halifax, Durham, Orange and Mecklenburg counties.
Le Beau said Boone PD has reached out to Greensboro PD and Kernersville PD — where FaithAction ID cards have been in use for years. He stated that these agencies reported favorable experiences with FaithAction and supported the initiative.
