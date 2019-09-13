BOONE — Watauga High School went into what school officials say was a precautionary lockdown on Friday morning, also stating that all students are fine.
"WHS is on lockdown as a precautionary measure," a WHS Tweet from 9:58 a.m. stated. "All students are safe and in their classrooms."
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said that a student saw and reported a threat online and that although there was no reason to believe the threat was credible, they were taking it seriously.
At 10:07 a.m., Boone Police stated that they were on scene and investigating.
"Officials at WHS are investigating an online threat of violence at the school and have placed the school in a lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement investigates," the Boone Police Tweet stated. "Extra officers are at school as a precaution."
At 10:12 a.m., Watauga County School stated that the lockdown was lifted.
"All clear at WHS," the WCS Tweet stated. "Rumors of a threat of violence were investigated and now dispelled. School is now operating as normal. Thank you for your patience."
Sgt. Geoff Hayes of Boone Police said that extra officers would remain at the school for the timebeing.
This story is developing. Check www.wataugademocrat.com for more information.
