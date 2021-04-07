BOONE — Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for their home repair program, A Brush with Kindness.
The program helps low-to-moderate homeowners who are struggling to restore and maintain their home. Watauga Habitat began A Brush with Kindness Home Repair Program in 2018 with the goal of helping homeowners reclaim the pride and dignity of homeownership by offering affordable means of exterior home improvements.
“We have community support from local foundations having helped Watauga Habitat jumpstart this program,” said Allison Jennings, director of development at Watauga County Habitat for Humanity. “We just want to remind the community this program exists, and we encourage interested homeowners to reach out to us and find out if you qualify for a low-cost home repair.”
Those interested in learning more can visit wataugahabitat.org and submit an interest form. Community members can also call Jennings at (828) 268-9545 ext. 104.
“A Brush with Kindness serves as an extension of our new home construction program and also strengthens connections within the community and preserves affordable housing stock,” Jennings said. “As in new house builds, A Brush with Kindness families must be willing to partner with us and have the ability to pay for services”.
Each project will be evaluated by Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s Construction Team. Projects may include: exterior painting, landscaping, porch repair, exterior door repair and replacement, siding repair and replacement and soffit or fascia replacement.
About Watauga Habitat for Humanity
Part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home.
Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the homeowners.
Since 1987, Watauga Habitat for Humanity has built 29 homes and supported families facing challenges. During these exceedingly difficult times, along with committed community partnerships, Watauga Habitat stands ready to offer a hand-up to families needing safe and affordable homes. For more information visit www.wataugahabitat.org/home.
