BOONE — Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is accepting homeowner applications for their affordable housing program until Feb. 15.
Part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home.
Eligibility criteria for a Habitat home includes a housing need, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage and a willingness to partner with Habitat. Homeowners assist in building their own home and the homes of others and attend educational workshops on topics such as financial literacy and home maintenance, so they are well prepared to be successful homeowners.
Those interested in learning more about Habitat’s affordable housing program can call Jennifer Ramey at (828) 268-9545 or email jennifer@wataugahabitat.org. Applications for a new Habitat home are located at wataugahabitat.org/homeownership, or call the Habitat office to have the application sent to a mailing address.
Since 1987, Watauga Habitat has built 29 homes and supported families facing challenges. In these exceedingly difficult times, along with committed community partnerships, Watauga Habitat stands ready to offer a hand-up to families needing safe and affordable homes.
Watauga Habitat for Humanity has an open-door policy: All who believe that everyone needs a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to help with the work, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, political views or any of the other distinctions that too often divide people. In short, Habitat welcomes volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds and serves people in need of decent housing regardless of race or religion.
As a matter of policy, Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliated organizations do not proselytize. This means that Habitat will not offer assistance on the expressed or implied condition that people must either adhere to or convert to a particular faith or listen and respond to messaging designed to induce conversion to a particular faith. More information on Habitat for Humanity International can be found at www.habitat.org.
