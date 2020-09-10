WATAUGA — Seven volunteer fire departments in Watauga County were recently named as recipients of grants from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to assist rural fire departments in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance/Office of the State Fire Marshal.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who is also the state fire marshal, visited firefighters and distributed grant checks on Sept. 3. The Watauga County fire departments that received matching grants totaling $171,426 from the state are Beaver Dam, Deep Gap, Meat Camp, Seven Devils, Shawneehaw, Beech Mountain and Zionville volunteer fire departments.
Causey also presented grant checks to the Brushy Mountain and Shepherds Cross-Roads volunteer fire departments during an afternoon stop in Wilkes County.
According to the Department of Insurance/Office of the State Fire Marshal, Causey is concerned about the financial wellbeing of the state’s volunteer fire departments and has partnered with BCBSNC — the state’s largest health insurance company — to obtain grants to help ensure the departments can respond to their jurisdiction’s needs.
The money comes from a $500,000 BCBSNC grant to assist rural fire departments in North Carolina. Grants were given to volunteer fire departments that receive the least amount of funding from their local governments.
“Most rural volunteer fire departments depend on fundraising events to supplement their government funding,” stated the Department of Insurance/Office of the State Fire Marshal. “The restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic have limited their ability to raise these funds.”
While visiting the fire stations, Causey also listened to firefighters’ concerns and discussed ways to improve volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention.
