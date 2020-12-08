DEEP GAP — Watauga Emergency Management stated on Dec. 7 that officials are searching for 31-year old man who was last seen in the area of Orchard Creek Road in Deep Gap.
Christopher Charles Maze was last seen on foot on Dec. 4, and was wearing camouflage pants and a plaid shirt. Watauga County Sheriff's Office Major Kelly Redmon said authorities were notified of Maze's disappearance 48 hours after he had left his residence. The neighborhood where Maze was last seen has since been canvassed. Redmon added that WCSO has received reports of someone matching Maze's description who was last seen walking on U.S. 421 near Orchard Creek Road on Dec. 5.
Officials were in the planning stages of a ground search as of Dec. 8, according to Redmon. The area in and around the Orchard Creek Road residence were searched via drone and a larger search has been conducted of the road area extending into Wilkes County.
If community members have seen a man matching this description, contact the Watauga Sheriffs Office at (828) 264-3761.
