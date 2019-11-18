BOONE — The results for Watauga County’s elections were made official on Friday, Nov. 15, as the Watauga County Board of Elections signed off on the results without incident.
The election canvass finalized the results for Boone Town Council, Blowing Rock Mayor, Blowing Rock Town Council, Beech Mountain Town Council and Seven Devils Town Council.
Watauga County Board of Elections Director Matt Snyder said during the meeting that it was a “very smooth” election with no issues.
“All our votes and ballots and electronic records matched up,” Snyder said. “We are very grateful for all the poll workers and election officials who worked.”
In Watauga County, 10.87 percent of eligible voters – 2,131 out of 19,599 – cast a ballot. The total is down from the 2017 municipal election, when 11.68 percent of eligible voters – 2,326 out of 19,915 – took part.
Protests and recount requests were due to the Watauga elections' office at 5 p.m. Monday. As of 4 p.m., no requests had been made, Snyder said.
For Boone Town Council, Dustin Hicks and Loretta Clawson will receive four-year terms as the top two vote-getters. Nancy LaPlaca receives a two-year term for coming in third over Virginia Roseman.
Blowing Rock citizens elected David Harwood and Albert Yount for four-year terms over Ray Pickett and Jim Steele and voted for Charlie Sellers as mayor in an unopposed race.
Beech Mountain will have three new council members as Jimmie Accardi, Kelly Melang and Erin Gonyea won over Renee Castiglione, Carl Marquardt and Wendel Sauer. Accardi and Melang receive four-year terms while Gonyea picks up a two-year term.
Seven Devils had Larry Fontaine and Key Ehlinger win four-year terms while Jeff Williams got a two-year term. Fourth-place Wayne Bonomo was appointed to council to replace a departing Tina Bailey on Nov. 12.
The towns of Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain and Seven Devils include results from multiple counties as each have citizens on each side of the county border. Both Caldwell and Avery counties finalized their election results on Nov. 15 as well.
Board Chair Jane Ann Hodges complimented the elections office staff for their work.
“There is not another county our size that had the number of registrations that we do in Watauga County,” Hodges said.
Board member Eric Eller said it’s remarkable how much the elections office does on a daily basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.