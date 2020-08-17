BOONE — The start of the 2020-21 Watauga County Schools academic year this Monday, Aug. 17, is the culmination of months of planning to prepare school operations in three different formats amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Aug. 12 Watauga County Board of Education meeting, WCS Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey outlined the work WCS employees have conducted to plan for "2x3 flex," a hybrid face-to-face and remote learning schedule with students alternating between two days at school and three days remote learning each week; full-time remote learning; as well as the Watauga Virtual Academy — an option for families who want students to remain in remote learning full time when schools resume face-to-face instruction.
As the school board voted on July 28 to delay any in-person instruction for nine weeks, WCS will begin remotely for all students except pre-K and students with special needs or circumstances.
Classes for pre-K, exceptional children and high school students will begin on Aug. 17. K-8 students will begin the first week of school with optional introductory activities that families can conduct at home as well as opportunities to connect with their teachers. Superintendent Scott Elliott said the intention was to help students and families begin by doing some review work from the prior year. Direct instruction with teachers will begin on Aug. 24.
Stamey explained that teachers have communicated with K-8 families to set up appointments for meet-and-greets at the schools during the first week. The meet-and-greets allow one adult and a student to meet their teacher in person to discuss how remote learning may operate for their classroom, how to use computers to access school resources and what families can expect. She added that if a family can’t attend in person, teachers can set up virtual meetings.
Teachers have spoken with families to inquire about wifi hotspot needs and if any students need print materials for remote learning.
WCS still has not received an order for Chromebook devices, so some first- and second-graders will start the school year without laptops. Kindergarteners have been equipped with touch-screen Chromebooks; third through 12th grades will have devices as well. Most first- and second-grade classrooms will be equipped with laptops for students, but larger K-8 schools — such as Blowing Rock, Hardin Park and Parkway — will have some classrooms in those grades starting without them, according to Stamey.
“As much as that’s not how we wanted things to be, we know we can have a work-around for a little while with those students with some print assignments,” Stamey said. “That is an obstacle that teachers are having to face right now.”
While school officials were still in the process of finalizing rosters for the Watauga Virtual Academy, Stamey said the virtual school has roughly 800 students. This includes 395 K-5 students, 200 middle school students and 200 high school students. Elliott said that administrators are having discussions about the possibility of WVA being a permanent program, including how it would be funded and staffed.
For the fall, WVA will be staffed with 18 full-time teachers and eight part-time teachers for K-5; seven full-time and four part-time for middle school; and one full-time and 10 part-time for the high school.
Elliott said the school system doesn’t typically have an educator teaching multiple grade levels, but this year there may be some who are; he mentioned one teacher teaching about four different grade levels at one school. Elliott added that to compensate, the school system has lowered class sizes for that particular teacher.
Stamey said WHS teachers will usually teach three out of the four class blocks with one class block for planning. In order to make the school system’s current schedule work, some teachers were asked to teach during their planning period; to do so, the school system must “purchase” the planning period time by paying a teacher an additional 25 percent. Elliott said this was to provide students with as many courses as possible.
Stamey explained that full-time teachers in WVA will be strictly teaching those students, while part-timers are splitting their time between WVA and remote-learning students who will eventually go back to school in person. She added that it was important to her and other administrators for students to be in cohorts with peers from their school, and not have a situation in which a Green Valley student would be included in a classroom of all Parkway School students.
All K-5 and WHS students in WVA are being taught by teachers from their school. WCS could not do the same for middle school students, so sixth- through eighth-grade students will be taught by a school system “district team,” Stamey said.
Green Valley School first-grade teacher Mitzi Ledford will be teaching her four remote learning students on Mondays and Tuesdays, and instructing her seven WVA students on Thursdays and Fridays. She said the preparation for her remote learning class and the WVA class has been similar as the curriculum is the same for both. The difference is in the schedule for how each mode of learning will be conducted.
“Teachers are some of the most resourceful people you will ever encounter,” Ledford said. “We are able to adapt and deal with it. You just roll with it.”
Remote learning students in Ledford’s class will start their school day with a morning meeting followed by lessons in 20-minute increments. She said teachers have been encouraged to offer instruction for 20 minutes with subsequent 10 minute breaks to allow students time to get up and move around. Ledford said she’ll likely start her class day with math lessons and move on to other topics such as language arts, but will base the flow of her day on her students and “meeting them where they are.”
Ledford’s first-grade remote learning students will have a virtual physical education class each Monday and Tuesday that they meet, as well as time for other special classes like music. This is different than WVA instruction, as WVA students will be given links to special class lessons rather than taking them in real time. Ledford will meet with WVA students on Thursdays and Fridays, with large group instruction with all seven students in the morning and small group time in the afternoon.
Ledford said she can offer targeted instruction with WVA students who need it during the small group time for students who need a little extra direction. Other students she is not working with during the small group instruction may be given assignments to work on independently. When small group instruction ends at about 1:30 p.m., Ledford can be available for office hours if parents have questions regarding assignments.
On Wednesdays, Ledford plans to have specified times for her remote learners and WVA all together in a Google Meet to focus on building community. During this time she said she plans to allow the students to interact with their friends, host community-building activities and conduct exercises for the group’s social and emotional health. The rest of that day would be spent meeting with other first-grade teachers from the school system for common planning time as well as time for professional development.
Ledford said she hopes that the community understands that while the situation isn’t ideal, educators are going to do the best they can do.
“We’ll get through it. There are stressors … but finding ways to preserve and finding ways to do what’s best for the students is the absolute best thing we can do,” Ledford said. “That’s what we are committed to doing.”
