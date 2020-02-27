BOONE — Watauga County's seven one-stop early-voting sites will delay opening until 10 a.m., county Elections Director Matthew Snyder announced early Thursday morning.
The announcement followed an emergency telephone meeting of the Watauga County Board of Elections at 6 a.m. to discuss impending weather and closure of one-stop early-voting sites.
The seven sites are the Watauga County Administration Building, located at 814 W. King St., Boone; the Blue Ridge Ballroom in the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union, located at 263 Locust St., Boone; the Blowing Rock Town Hall, located at 1036 Main St., Blowing Rock; the Deep Gap Fire Department, located at 6583 Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap; the Meat Camp Fire Department, located at 4797 N.C. 194 North, Meat Camp; the Western Watauga Community Center, located at 1081 Old U.S. 421, Sugar Grove; and High Country Vacation Homes, located at 520 Church Road, Foscoe.
All seven sites are scheduled to be open until 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, as well as from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
