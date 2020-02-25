WATAUGA — One-stop early voting at the seven sites in Watauga County ends Saturday, Feb. 29, at 3 p.m.
As of Feb. 24, 2,660 voters had participated in early voting, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections. The site with the most voters as of that day was the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union with 1,367 voters. The Watauga Administration Building had 616 voters, Blowing Rock had 217 voters, Western Watauga had 171 voters, Deep Gap had 117 voters, Foscoe had 74 voters, and Meat Camp had 98 voters.
If community members are not registered to vote, they can register during the early voting period at any of the sites with proof of residence in Watauga County. With early voting locations in Foscoe, Deep Gap, Meat Camp, Sugar Grove, Blowing Rock and Boone, voters that are registered in Watauga County can vote at any site.
For those who have moved recently and have not updated their voter registration, information can be easily updated at the early voting sites.
For more information or questions, call the Watauga County Board of Elections at (828) 265-8061.
