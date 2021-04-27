WATAUGA — The Watauga County Democratic Party and the Watauga County Republican Party both elected new party officers at their annual conventions.
The Democratic Party elected six officers on April 10. Diane Tilson as chair, Rusty Henson as first vice chair, Emily Bish as second vice chair, Zach Finley as third vice chair, Shelley Wallin as secretary and Krystina Rusch as treasurer.
The Republican Party elected four officers on March 6. Bill Greene as chairman, Melissa Searcy as vice chairman, Linda Byrd as secretary and Rick Woods as treasurer. The officers were elected to serve for the 2021-23 term.
The Democratic Party convention was virtual over Zoom; the Republican Party convention had a hybrid format on Zoom and in-person.
Tilson said the party heard reports from various auxiliary organizations — Dem Women, Young Dems, College Dems and LGBTQ Dems. The Democrat convention also shared videos from Gov. Roy Cooper, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, Attorney General Josh Stein and State Party Chair Bobbie Richardson.
Greene said multiple guest speakers spoke at the GOP convention including Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R–District 5), Sen. Deanna Ballard (R–Watauga), Rep. Ray Pickett (R–Blowing Rock) and District Attorney Seth Banks. A video from North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was presented at the GOP convention.
