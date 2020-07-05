Based on the tremendous growth of its digital operations and the challenges resulting from the current global pandemic, the Watauga Democrat will begin to offer an expanded print edition once per week, on Wednesday, beginning July 8.
Beginning that week, the Watauga Democrat will decrease its print publication from two days to one, and subscribers will no longer receive a Sunday newspaper. Subscribers will continue to receive the Wednesday edition on the current schedule.
Making the adjustment will allow the Watauga Democrat to better focus on areas of strength as its readership continues to grow and consume news content in multiple ways, said Publisher Gene Fowler.
“We will be concentrating our print efforts around our strongest readership day, as well as the most impactful advertising day, Wednesday,” Fowler said. “We decided to make this strategic change due in large part to the strength of our digital operations.”
“Our readers will find more insightful and deeper content in the single printed edition, while giving up no content,” the publisher said. “Since 1888, the Watauga Democrat has been holding those in power and those in leadership in our community accountable. We will continue to do this with newfound vigor, now more than ever. And because of this, we will not be reducing staff or coverage; we will only be shifting the day certain content becomes available in the printed edition.”
Watauga Democrat Editor Anna Oakes said the newspaper will continue to provide local news coverage that is relevant, accurate and fair, and stories that highlight our community’s celebrations, challenges and character.
“Making this schedule change gives our editorial staff more time to focus on reporting the news that matters to Watauga County,” Oakes said.
As always, the single print edition will be the best place to find the area’s deals on local goods, services and store inserts, and content such as crime reports, business news and local sports coverage.
In addition to the Wednesday edition, Watauga Democrat readers already know they can visit wataugademocrat.com and its social media pages for the latest breaking news and sports updates.
By publishing the newspaper on both digital and print platforms, readers can choose how they want to receive their local news and advertisements: on their computer, their phone, their tablet, or in a mailbox or news rack.
The Watauga Democrat has served the High Country community since 1888, and looks forward to continuing to find better ways to serve readers and advertisers.
