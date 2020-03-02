The Watauga Democrat received 23 awards in the North Carolina Press Association editorial and advertising contests for 2019, which were announced Feb. 27.
The recognition was announced during the 2020 NCPA Winter Convention at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley. The publication's honors included eight first-place awards, five second-place awards and 10 third-place awards for both editorial and advertising entries in Division B.
“After winning 15 N.C. Press awards in the 2017 contest and 21 in 2018, our staff again bested that number with 23 awards in this year’s editorial and advertising contests,” Watauga Democrat Editor Anna Oakes said. “It’s worth noting the wide variety of categories for which our staff were honored — proof that we’re consistently working hard to provide comprehensive, well-rounded coverage of news and events for our Watauga and High Country communities.”
Mountain Times Publications as a whole — which encompasses the Watauga Democrat, The Blowing Rocket, The Avery Journal-Times and The Ashe Post & Times, as well as many special publications — collected a total of 39 editorial and advertising awards.
"Our staff has set a very high bar over the last decade, and this year continues to be a demonstration of excellence," said Gene Fowler, publisher of Mountain Times Publications. "Both our editorial and advertising staffs provide this excellence in our community every day."
Watauga Democrat staff received a second-place Community Coverage award in the editorial contest. This category takes into account how a publication reports "news that matters locally to readers and chronicles the essence of their community," according to NCPA guidelines.
Watauga Democrat Reporter Kayla Lasure collected five awards individually in the editorial contest with two first-place awards and three third places — receiving both the first- and third-place spots in two different categories. In the Religion & Faith Reporting category, Lasure achieved third place for an article titled "High Country Multi-faith Clergy launches new campaign."
In the Beat News Reporting category, Lasure received first place for a five-article submission chronicling local agency activity of piloting new efforts to reduce recidivism and drug-related offenses from January to September 2019. The judges commented on the "great, effective and creative writing," of Lasure's series and stated that the work "completely sets the bar for what a Beat News series is all about." The third place in the same category went to an entry called "App State faculty demand pay raises," which included five articles on the subject.
Lasure also was awarded a first place for Education Reporting for a trio of articles on community reactions to a proposed Valle Crucis School property site. The third place in the same category was awarded to Lasure for an article titled "High school offers dual enrollment for homeschool students."
Reporter Thomas Sherrill and Lasure were co-award winners for second place in General News Reporting in the editorial contest for several stories following the officer-involved shooting death of 22-year-old Andrew John Mason. Sherrill contributed four stories submitted for the award; Lasure contributed one.
Sherrill also won a third-place Sports Enterprise Reporting award for a story titled "Dotting the 'i's' and crossing the 't's': Sun Belt title game brings challenges, changes."
Sports Editor Steve Behr netted a first-place award in the editorial contest for Sports Coverage, and judges commented that it's an "awesome sports section that I'm sure his readers love." Behr also received a first place for Sports News Reporting for an article titled, "App State pulls away from North Texas to win WBI."
A second-place award for Sports Columns also went to Behr. Additionally, Behr's article "Pulling double duty: Laura Barry hired to coach WHS boys' basketball team" won third place for Sports News Reporting.
Behr and Oakes both were given the third-place award for Headline Writing. Oakes also picked up a third place for City, County Government Reporting for her story titled "Over-capacity crowd opines on short-term rentals, amortization." Judges called the story an excellent piece with a "lede (that) illustrates how important this topic is to the community" and "workmanlike writing."
All About Women — a magazine under the direction of Oakes — received a first place in the Magazine or Niche Publication category for its All About Weddings 2019 edition as well as second place in the category for the May-June 2019 issue of the magazine in the editorial contest. Additionally, All About Women achieved third place in the Magazine or Niche Publication category for All About Weddings in the advertising contest.
Said to be "very well done" by judges, comments were also given to the "well-thought out" and thorough spread of All About Weddings.
The Watauga Democrat swept the Best Niche Publication category in the advertising contest with a first, second and third place. The Boone: My Hometown relocation and community resource guide, produced in collaboration with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, received first place; receiving second place was the Summer Times visitor guide publication in 2019.
Judges commended staff for the "great job from the cover to the back page" for Summer Times.
Meleah Bryan, a creative services and production staff member, was the co-winner of several awards in the advertising contest alongside members of the sales staff. Bryan and Sales Manager Mark Mitchell achieved Best Retail Ad in a Niche Publication for an advertisement for Blowing Rock Market. The pair also received a third-place Service Ad in a Niche Publication with an advertisement for Carlton Gallery that judges called "attention-grabbing."
Event and National Ad Manager Charlie Price along with Bryan won a first-place Use of Color award for a Peabody's advertisement. Price and Bryan also gained a third-place Retail Ad in a Niche Publication award for a Libby's advertisement.
The Avery Journal-Times won eight awards, The Ashe Post & Times won six awards and The Blowing Rocket won two awards — all of which competed in division A.
