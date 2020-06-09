BOONE — A Boone couple was arrested on June 4 as a result of Wake County grand jury indictments for felony and misdemeanor tax charges filed by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
Curtis Edwin Leyshon, 62, and Lisa Webb Leyshon, 58, of N. Pine Run Road, Boone, were both charged with one count each of felony charges for attempting to evade or defeat tax as well as misdemeanor charges of willful failure to file, pay tax or supply information, according to the N.C. Department of Revenue. The charges resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.
The couple appeared before a Watauga County magistrate, and were placed under a secured bond of $25,000 each. The Leyshons were scheduled to have their first appearance in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh on June 8.
The indictments allege that the Leyshons knowingly and willfully maintained fraudulent Forms NC-4 with their employers that claimed they were exempt from North Carolina individual income tax withholding “in an attempt to evade or defeat the North Carolina individual income tax,” the department stated. The alleged tax evasion offenses occurred from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 31, 2014.
Additional charges of willful failure to file, pay tax or supply Information alleged that the Leyshons failed to file a North Carolina Individual Income Tax Return for the tax years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The department stated that the Leyshons were required to file such returns with the N.C. Department of Revenue every year.
Curtis and Lisa Leyshon have each previously been found to not have filed income tax returns in the past.
An August 2012 decision by the U.S. Tax Court stated that Lisa Leyshon failed to report wages of $20,721.22 and a retirement distribution of $6,600 for the 2008 taxable year. The memo stated that Lisa Leyshon presented “frivolous” anti-tax arguments, but since it was her first time in federal court a penalty was not imposed. The court did state that it would “sternly warn (Lisa Leyshon) that we will likely impose this penalty if she returns to this court and makes similar arguments in the future.”
Previously, Curtis Leyshon was found not filing a federal income tax return for 2010, according to a memo from the United States Tax Court filed in June 2015. According to the memo, Leyshon failed to report compensation he received from two payers which reported payments to the Internal Revenue Service on information returns. The IRS determined a deficiency of $2,437 in Leyshon’s 2010 federal income tax.
The IRS issued a statutory notice of deficiency against Leyshon, to which he filed a petition. His motion was denied and a penalty of $2,000 was to be imposed on Leyshon. A May 2016 unpublished opinion by the U.S. Court of Appeals by the Fourth Circuit stated that the record had been reviewed and “no reversible error” was found, and that the Court of Appeals “affirm(s) for the reasons stated by the tax court.”
