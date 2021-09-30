The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Sept. 15
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:06 p.m. in the parking area of the Cottages of Boone near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Mini, driven by Kyle Mohler, was backing out of a parking space in the parking area. A 2014 Honda, driven by Madelyn Hamrick, was traveling north in the parking area. The Honda struck the Mini as Mohler backed out in front of Hamrick. After impact, both vehicles came to a controlled rest in the parking area. The estimated costs of damages were $250 to the Mini and $750 to the Honda. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Mohler was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Infiniti, driven by Jensen Moretz, was making a left turn from Payne Branch Road onto U.S. 321, traveling east. A 2016 Toyota, driven by Joseph Barnes, was traveling north on U.S. 321, making a left turn onto Payne Branch Road. The Infiniti failed to yield and collided with the Toyota. Both vehicles came to a rest after impact. The estimated costs of damages were $1,000 to the Infiniti and $5,000 to the Toyota, which was not considered drivable. Moretz was issued a citation for failing to yield.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:51 p.m. on N.C. 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Toyota, driven by Christopher Cassidy, was traveling north on N.C. 194. Cassidy failed to maintain lane control and ran off the road to the right. The Toyota then collided with a tree. After the collision, the Toyota came to rest off the road to the right. The estimated cost of damage was $1,500 to the Toyota, which was not considered drivable. Cassidy was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control.
Sept. 19
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:20 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Jeep, driven by Abigail Savage, was traveling north on U.S. 221. A 2015 Honda, driven by Roger Hurst, was traveling south on U.S. 221. The Jeep improperly passed on double yellow lines in a curve and collided with the Honda. After the collision, the Honda traveled off the roadway to the right and came to rest on the shoulder and the Jeep came to rest in the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $1,000 to the Jeep and $3,500 to the Honda. The Honda was not considered drivable. Savage was issued a citation for improper passing.
Sept. 20
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:29 a.m. on Fallview Lane near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Toyota was parked in front of 574 Fallview Lane. A 2006 Honda, driven by Elena Curelop, attempted to pull into a parking stall to the right of the Toyota and struck it on the right side. After the impact, the Honda was moved, while the Toyota remained at rest. The estimated costs of damages were none to the Honda and $2,000 to the Toyota. Both vehicles were considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:55 a.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2000 Jeep, driven by Wesley Chappell, was traveling south on U.S. 421. A 2019 Kia, driven by Kate Wood, was traveling south on U.S. 421 and stopped in the travel lane waiting for traffic to go. The Jeep struck the Kia. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $2,000 to the Jeep and $2,000 to the Kia. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Chappell was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:22 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Kia, driven by Armando Aguilera-Adame, was traveling west on U.S. 421. A 2010 Subaru, driven by Shannon Barker, was attempting to travel from Old U.S. 421, across U.S. 421 and onto Yuma Lane. The Subaru started into U.S. 421 before ensuring such movement could be made in safety and collided with the Kia. After the collision, the Kia came to rest on the right shoulder. The Subaru moved to Yuma Lane and came to rest. The estimated costs of damages was $4,500 to the Subaru and $6,000 to the Kia. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Barker was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
Sept. 21
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:54 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 1990 Subaru, driven by Michael Burbage, and a 2013 Fiat, driven by Joseph Mayoka, were traveling on U.S. 321. The vehicles struck each other on the roadway before pulling off the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $1,000 to the Subaru and $2,000 to the Fiat. Both vehicles were considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:14 a.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Hyundai, driven by Michael Joseph, was traveling west on U.S. 421. Joseph advised he hydroplaned and traveled off the roadway. The Hyundai struck the guard rail on the right shoulder of the roadway. After impact, the Hyundai was moved. The estimated cost of damage was $2,000 to the Hyundai, which was considered drivable. Joseph was issued citations for exceeding safe speed and failing to maintain lane control.
