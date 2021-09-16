The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Aug. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:03 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 GMC, driven by Dustin Murphy, was traveling north on U.S. 421. A 2008 Toyota with an unknown driver, was parked facing north on U.S. 421. The GMC failed to maintain lane control, ran off the roadway to the right and collided with the parked vehicle. The GMC then continued north on U.S. 421. The estimated costs of damages were $600 to the GMC and $2,500 to the Toyota. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Murphy was issued citations for failing to maintain lane control and hit and run/leaving the scene of property damage.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:55 p.m. on Access Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Kia, driven by Walker Cress, and a 2012 Nissan, driven by Alexis Preiss, were traveling north on Access Road. The Nissan stopped at a stop sign to make a right turn onto U.S. 421. The Kia failed to see before starting and collided with the Nissan. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest after impact. The estimated costs of damages were $400 to the Kia and $400 to the Nissan. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Cress was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:48 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Jeep, driven by Mackenzie Presnell, and a 2019 Toyota, driven by Ariela Allen, were traveling west on N.C. 105. The Toyota stopped in the roadway to make a left turn. The Jeep failed to reduce speed and collided with the Toyota. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest after impact. The estimated costs of damages were $3,500 to the Jeep and $5,000 to the Toyota. The Toyota was not considered drivable. Presnell was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Aug. 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:48 p.m. on U.S. 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2012 Kawasaki, driven by Mason Brinegar, was traveling south on U.S. 321. The Kawasaki struck debris in the roadway. Brinegar was ejected from the Kawasaki, which came to rest after the impact. The estimated cost of damage was $2,500 to the Kawasaki, which was not considered drivable. No citations were issued.
Sept. 1
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Volvo tractor and trailer, driven by Anthony Payne, was traveling on U.S. 421 in heavy rain. The driver lost control of the Volvo while entering a curve, causing the Volvo to travel off the left side into the median. the Volvo then continued traveling through the median, re-entered the roadway and jackknifed, blocking both eastbound lanes. No damage costs were estimated, but the Volvo was not considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:35 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Nissan, driven by Sienna Lafon, was traveling west on Hodges Gap Road and a 2006 Toyota, driven by Carol Shaw, was traveling south on U.S. 421. The Nissan failed to yield right of way while attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. 421 and collided into the Toyota. Both vehicles were both moved prior to the arrival of Highway Patrol. The estimated costs of damages were $2,000 to the Nissan and $2,000 to the Toyota. The Toyota was not considered drivable. Lafon was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:17 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Toyota, driven by Kyle Greene, was traveling across U.S. 421, headed south on its left side. A 2004 Buick, driven by Joseph Caparolie, was traveling east on U.S. 421. The Toyota failed to yield the right of way and struck the Buick on its left side. After impact, the Toyota came to rest on the shoulder of the road. The Buick lost control and went off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The estimated costs of damages were $2,000 to the Toyota and $2,000 to the Buick. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Greene was issued citations for failing to yield and not having an operator’s license.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8 p.m. on N.C. 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Ford, driven by Catherine Lovallo, was traveling north on N.C. 194. The Ford struck a deer that ran out into the road. After impact, the Ford came to a controlled rest on the shoulder of the road. The estimated cost of damage was $1,500 to the Ford, which was not considered drivable. No citations were issued.
Sept. 2
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:32 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2005 Chevrolet, driven by Thomas Cruz, was traveling south on N.C. 105 and hauling a load of gravel. A 2011 Volvo, driven by Robin Bagby, was traveling on N.C. 105 directly behind the Chevrolet. Excess gravel on the rear of the Chevrolet fell off and struck the hood and windshield of the Volvo. After impact, both vehicles pulled off to the right shoulder of N.C. 105. The estimated cost of damage was $500 to the Volvo, which was considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:55 p.m. on N.C. 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Toyota, driven by Jordyn Scott, was traveling south on N.C. 194. A 2014 Dodge, driven by Matthew Fletcher, was traveling north on N.C. 194, pulling a trailer. As the vehicles met in a curve, the trailer crossed the centerline and struck the Toyota. Both vehicles then came to rest in the roadway at the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage was $4,500 to the Toyota. Both vehicles were considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:09 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2004 BMW, driven by Joshua Austin, was traveling east on U.S. 421. A 2018 Toyota, driven by Jamie Bumgardner-Wilson, was stopped in a line of traffic in the eastbound lane waiting for someone to make a left turn. The BMW failed to reduce his speed and struck the Toyota in the rear. After impact, both vehicles came to a controlled rest out of the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $1,200 to the BMW and $500 to the Toyota. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Austin was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Sept. 3
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:06 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Subaru, driven by Kristine Lee, was traveling south on N.C. 105 and stopped for traffic ahead. A 2013 Toyota, driven by Lawrence Mackenzie, was traveling south on N.C. 105 and was stopped directly behind the Subaru. A 1984 Ford, driven by Kenneth Brown, was traveling south on N.C. 105, approaching the other two vehicles. The Ford then failed to reduce speed and struck the Toyota in the rear, pushing it into the rear of the Subaru. After the impact, the Subaru and the Toyota were moved out of the roadway by their drivers, while the Ford came to a rest at the area of impact, blocking the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $2,500 to the Subaru, $5,500 to the Toyota and $1,500 to the Ford. The ford was not considered drivable. Brown was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Sept. 5
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11 a.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Kia, driven by Michael Childress, was traveling North on N.C. 105 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck the end of a guard rail. After impact, the Kia came to a controlled rest on the right side of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage was $1,200 to the Kia, which was not considered drivable. Childress was issued citations for failing to maintain lane control and driving while license revoked.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:52 p.m. on Linville Creek Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2014 Ford, driven by Shawn Harris, was traveling south on Linville Creek Road. The Ford stopped for a stop sign on Linville Creek Road. A 2016 Jeep, driven by Cierra Harris, was traveling east on U.S. 421 and attempted to turn left onto Linville Creek Road. The Jeep oversteered and crossed left of center, colliding with the Ford. After the collision, the vehicles moved to a nearby parking area and stopped. The estimated costs of damages were $1,500 to the Jeep and $2,500 to the Ford. Cierra Harris was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control.
Sept. 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:33 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone, according to the wreck report. A 2019 Ford, driven by Brent Hall, was traveling West on U.S. 421 when it struck a deer that ran out into the road. After impact, the Ford came to a controlled rest on the right shoulder of the road. The estimated cost of damage was $2,500 to the ford, which was not considered drivable. No citations were issued.
