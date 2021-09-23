The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Sept. 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9 p.m. on Hodges and Miller Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Chevrolet, driven by Tommie Cline, was traveling south on Hodges and Miller Road. The Chevrolet attempted to back to turn around and backed south off the roadway to the left. The Chevrolet continued south, colliding into a creek. The Chevrolet then came to rest in the creek. The estimated cost of damage was $100 to the Chevrolet, which was considered drivable. Cline was issued citations for improper backing and driving while impaired.
Sept. 9
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:14 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Jeep, driven by Carl Standifer, and a 2016 Mercedes-Benz, driven by Betty Ross, were both traveling south on N.C. 105. The Mercedes stopped for a pedestrian ahead. The Jeep failed to reduce speed and collided with the Mercedes. After the collision, both vehicles moved to the right shoulder and stopped. The estimated costs of damages were $500 to the Jeep and $500 to the Mercedes. Both vehicles were considered drivable. No citations were issued.
Sept. 10
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:41 p.m. on Bamboo Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Jeep, driven by Miguel Francisco-Santiago, was traveling east on Bamboo Road. A 2015 Subaru, driven by Nathan Godwin, was stopped in the travel lane facing east on Bamboo Road waiting for traffic in front to turn left. The Jeep struck the Subaru, which ran off the roadway to the right and struck a fence and a mailbox. The Jeep pulled off the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $3,000 to the Jeep, which was not considered drivable, and $3,000 to the Subaru. Francisco-Santiago was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Sept. 11
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:16 p.m. in the parking area for West Haven Apartments near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2004 Mazda, driven by Laverne Spielholz, was backing out of a parking spot in the parking area for West Haven Apartments. A 2006 Volkswagen, driven by Meredith Sanchez, had just pulled past a parking spot so she could back into it in the same parking area. There was an unoccupied vehicle in between these two vehicles. The Mazda struck the left side rear door of the Volkswagen. After impact, both vehicles came to a controlled rest in the parking area. The estimated cost of damage was $200 to the Volkswagen. Both vehicles were considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:43 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Honda, driven by Arthur Schamne III, was traveling north on N.C. 105. The Honda ran off the road to the right and overturned. The Honda then struck a mailbox and came to a rest against the mailbox. The estimated cost of damage was $4,000 to the Honda, which was not considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:38 p.m. on Big Hill Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Ford, driven by Justin Dishman, was traveling north, making a left turn off of Big Hill Road. A 2005 Chevrolet, driven by Laura Trivette, was traveling on west on Big Hill Road. The Ford failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he made his left turn. The Ford turned in front of the Chevrolet, causing the Chevrolet to strike the passenger side door area of the vehicle. After impact, both vehicles came to a controlled rest out of the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $2,500 to the Ford and $2,000 to the Chevrolet. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Dishman was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way.
Sept. 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:58 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Blowing Rock. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Volkswagen, driven by Dimitri Tempelis, was traveling south on U.S. 221. The driver stated a deer ran into the roadway, causing him to swerve right to avoid a collision. The Volkswagen then traveled off the right side of the roadway into a ditchline and struck an embankment. The Volkswagen then overturned onto its top, coming to rest in the southbound lane and blocking the roadway. The estimated cost of damage was $10,500 to the Volkswagen, which was not considered drivable. No citations were issued.
Sept. 14
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:26 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Harley Davidson, driven by Gage Myers, was traveling north on U.S. 421. A 2012 Acura, driven by Robert Bowers Jr., was traveling north on U.S. 421 and stopped in the travel lane waiting for traffic in front to turn left. The Harley Davidson struck the Acura and both vehicles pulled off the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $5,000 to the Harley Davidson and $2,000 to the Acura. The Harley Davidson was not considered drivable. Myers was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:42 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Honda was turning left onto U.S. 421 to travel north. A 2000 Honda, driven by Barry Sadler, was traveling south on U.S. 421. The 2006 Honda struck the 2000 Honda. The 2006 Honda came to a rest in the roadway. The 2000 Honda crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left, striking an embankment before coming to a rest. The estimated costs of damages were $4,000 to the 2006 Honda and $4,000 to the 2000 Honda. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Fitzgerald was issued a citation for failing to yield.
