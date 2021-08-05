BOONE — Many Boone locals take to the winding path up the steep hill of Strawberry Hill Arboretum, but few know the trees of the arboretum better than Garret Rimmer.
An App State graduate and current intern of the Watauga County Extension Office, Rimmer has spent the summer identifying, observing and cataloguing the variety of trees on Strawberry Hill to better understand the hill’s biodiversity and provide a guide for visitors to learn more about the unique flora the arboretum supplies.
Rimmer, joined by the extension office’s horticulture agent Paige Patterson, led a group of around 30 community members on July 28 to walk through the arboretum and talk about his project. Using a digital mapping tool called ArcGIS, Rimmer has catalogued the trees in a digital map that contains information about the trees’ species, family, native range, cultivar, noteworthy characteristics and photos of the specimen.
According to the pamphlet Rimmer created, the Strawberry Hill Arboretum began as one of the 15 sites across North Carolina to be part of North Carolina’s Urban Tree Evaluation Program in the 1990s. The program was a collaboration among cities, corporations, commercial nurseries, community groups, community colleges, professional associations, North Carolina State University and the North Carolina Urban Forest Council. Rimmer said that he was able to contact the now retired professor at North Carolina State University, Tom Ranney, who had worked specifically with Strawberry Hill in the ‘90s. Ranney was able to provide a list of all the trees the Tree Evaluation Program planted to help Rimmer in his identifications.
“This is the first one that really stumped me,” Rimmer said as he brought the group to a Chinese Wingnut. Native to China and Japan, the tree is the only planted by the Tree Evaluation Program that has had a seed grow somewhere else in the arboretum. Without the guide from Ranney, Rimmer said, it would have been difficult to figure out the tree’s species.
The Tree Evaluation Program did not plant only native trees, according to Rimmer and Patterson. A variety of native and nonnative trees were planted, some of which did not survive, according to Rimmer. From those remaining, Rimmer said there is much to learn about the different species’ adaptability, environmental preferences and hardiness.
Leading the tour members up the hill, Rimmer taught attendees how to begin identifying trees on their own by discussing different stem types, leaf arrangements and leaf shapes. Some of the trees, such as the Legacy Magnolia and the London Planetree, are combinations of nonnative trees, according to Rimmer.
Rimmer pointed out some of his favorite trees as the group hiked, including the London Planetree, which was planted in 1995 as a “unity tree” as well as the Kentucky Coffee Tree which has fruit that, in theory, can act as a coffee alternative. However, Rimmer noted that the fruits of this tree are poisonous until roasted and does not provide caffeine, “which kind of defeats the purpose,” he said.
Patterson provided context to many of the trees, explaining how different trees can serve varied purposes in an urban landscape. For example, some trees provide shade while others are more heat tolerant or cold hearty.
Patterson also suggested alternatives to popular trees in landscaping or to trees that are often avoided for certain reasons. She brought the group’s attention to a fruitless sweetgum, which tends to grow tall rather than wide and is more heat tolerant than the average maple tree. She noted that while many avoid the sweetgum because its spiky seeds are numerous and fall far and wide, the fruitless sweetgum presents an alternative.
The trees in the arboretum that have survived from the initial planting by the Tree Evaluation Program have endured cold winters, hot summers and a variety of other weather conditions. Moreover, they have been tested against a variety of local environmental challenges to plants such as illnesses and invasive species. Patterson said the largest issue the trees in the arboretum currently face is the Oriental Bittersweet, a highly invasive vining plant from Asia.
Bittersweet becomes easily identifiable in the fall, Patterson said, when it reveals bright red berries on its vines. The plant chokes out other woody plants where it grows, according to Patterson. While the town of Boone is working to control the vining plant, she said it is difficult to contain.
As a result of the conversation had during the tour, Patterson said the High Country Habitat Restoration Coalition has decided to host a workday to tackle some of the invasive Oriental Bittersweet. The workday will be held Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strawberry Hill Arboretum. No registration is required, but the organization asks that the volunteers meet at the arboretum and bring some loppers or a handsaw to get to work.
While Rimmer has not labeled each and every tree in the arboretum, as his internship at the Watauga County Extension Office comes to a close he said he does not have firm plans, but hopes to pursue a career in “something tree-related.” His love for trees and work from this summer will live on through the accessible online map visitors can use to explore the trees themselves at Strawberry Hill.
To find Rimmer’s map, visit www.arcgis.com/apps/mapviewer/index.html?webmap=496def3334424736bab250d7a3e59420.
