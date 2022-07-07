The board of advisors of the Watauga County Community Foundation has awarded $7,000 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund and $18,500 from the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund.
The board granted:
- $500 to Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for senior center art classes
- $1,500 to Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture for supporting producer participation in new Healthy Food Box projects
- $1,000 to Boone United Methodist Church for a summer literacy program
- $2,500 to Children’s Council of Watauga County, Inc. for early childhood literacy – Dual School
- $4,000 to F.A.R.M. Café, Inc. for kitchen equipment upgrade
- $1,000 to LIFE Village Inc. for the LIFE House program
- $1,000 to Mountain Alliance for School’s Out academic enrichment program in Watauga County
- $500 to Mountain Home Music for general operating support for Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music
- $2,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partner agency rural delivery fee support
- $2,000 to Southern Appalachian Historical Association for Kings Mountain Day at Hickory Ridge History Museum
- $3,000 to The Children’s Playhouse for Creating Community at The Children’s Playhouse
- $1,500 to W.A.M.Y. Community Action for Healthy Homes
- $2,500 to Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative for general operating support
- $2,500 to Watauga County Habitat for Humanity for From No Walls to Four Walls: Building a Dream Home
“Our nonprofit organizations are vital to our community, and we are honored to continue our support,” said Brian Crutchfield, advisory board president of the Watauga County Community Foundation. “We are grateful to those who support our philanthropic work in Watauga County.”
The Watauga County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. For further information, contact Colby Martin, NCCF community leadership officer, at cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at www.nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the Watauga County Community Foundation
The Watauga County Community Foundation was founded in 1993 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants, and leveraging leadership and partnerships – all for the benefit of Watauga County.
The WCCF board advises both the Watauga Legacy Fund and the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually.
Advisory board members live and work in Watauga County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Crutchfield, board members include Bettie Bond (vice president), Robert Shirley (secretary/treasurer), Dave Harman, Brad Moretz, Ryan Postlethwait, Stephen Poulos, John Ritter and Jane Rogers.
Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Watauga County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, N.C. 27612. Contributions can also be made online at www.nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The North Carolina Community Foundation is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.
