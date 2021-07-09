BOONE — The board of advisors of the Watauga County Community Foundation recently announced $6,200 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund and $15,800 from the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund.
The board granted:
• $3,000 to Back 2 School Festival for general operating support
• $2,000 to Community Care Clinic (CCClinc, Inc.) to provide high quality healthacare to area adults who do not have health insurance
• $500 to Hospital Hospitality House of Winston Salem (SECU Family House) for Family House Family Financial Assistance Fund
• $4,000 to Hunger and Health Coalition for food assistance services
• $2,000 to Mountain Alliance for its after-school and academic support program
• $2,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for Farm Fresh for Watauga County Pantries
• $3,000 to the Children’s Playhouse for Welcome Back to the Children’s Playhouse project
• $2,500 to Watauga County Habitat for Humanity for its affordable new home ownership program for a low-income family
• $3,000 to Watauga County Historical Society for a digital Watauga project book scanner
Stephen Poulos, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Watauga County Community Foundation.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” Poulos said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
For further information, contact Colby Martin, NCCF community leadership officer, at cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
The Watauga County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The WCCF was founded in 1993 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership — all for the benefit of Watauga County.
The WCCF board advises both the Watauga Legacy Fund and the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members live and work in Watauga County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Poulos, board members include: Brian Crutchfield (vice president), Bettie Bond (secretary), Dave Harman, Brad Moretz, Gary Moss, Ryan Postlethwait, Jane Rogers and Robert Shirley.
The Watauga County Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever the means or charitable goals. WCCF can help open an endowment for a cause at any time, or can help community members contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Watauga County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.