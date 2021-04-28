BOONE — N.C. Cooperative Extension of Watauga County hosted a pick up day for its annual fruit plant sale April 16-17.
During the sale, Watauga Cooperative Extension sold around 225 Heirloom Apple trees, 450 blueberry bushes, 300 raspberries, 400 blackberries, 50 pears and 80 bundles of strawberries, according to Paige Patterson, the county’s consumer and commercial horticulture agent.
Watauga Cooperative Extension began taking orders for the fruit plants beginning Feb. 1, and did so through April 2.
“We choose varieties that do well in our area and that have been proven to be resistant to certain diseases and for good production as well as good flavor,” Patterson said. “Our intention though is to provide good quality plants that are not necessarily easy to find here locally.”
Watauga Cooperative Extension buys the plants wholesale in bulk and divides the plants into separate bags in order to keep them all cool and moist. The plants are then organized into groups according to what individual customers are purchasing. This task is one that couldn’t be done without the county’s Master Gardeners, Patterson said.
“Once they have our plants, then they will turn to us to help them be successful at growing them, then of course for funding,” Patterson said.
Watauga Cooperative Extension is given a limited amount of funding from NC State University, and the fruit plant sale allows the organization to keep classes it offers to the community either free or inexpensive. Patterson said the money raised also gives the extension office funding for various supplies for different projects.
“A percentage of the profits goes to the Master Gardeners who do various community based gardening projects,” Patterson said, “and before COVID-19, we sent one to two students a year to the NC State Horticulture Science Summer Institute, which is a summer camp that exposes students to the various fields within horticulture and gives them the university experience. The students then come back and do a program for the Master Gardeners on their experience.”
Watauga Cooperative Extension also conducts various horticulture programs with area schools. Staff also need funding for the organization’s Educational Garden at the office as well as a bed cared for by staff at the Daniel Boone Gardens. Additionally, Patterson said Watauga Cooperative Extension has a NC State Foundation Account set up for long term savings for a project they are hoping to do when enough funds are available.
