BOONE — During the last decade of operations at the Watauga County Cooperative Extension, the organization estimated it has had a $5,437,690 economic impact in the area.
Watauga Extension Director Jim Hamilton presented data from 2010 to 2019 during the March 9 Report to the People event. Around 35 people gathered at the extension building to look back at the organization's activity to date and what it plans to work on in the coming year.
The estimated economic impact took into account the total value of grant money brought into the county ($1,915,000), the value of volunteer hours contributed through extension events (20,100 hours), herd loss recovery assistance from the livestock program and direct reported impact to farmers and the agricultural economy, according to extension.
During the last decade, the extension estimated that it conducted 1,654 meetings, workshops, field days, demonstrations and programs for more than 51,000 total participants. In 2019, Hamilton said the extension conducted 124 meetings, workshops, tours and programs. This included 440 hours of formal training for approximately 2,800 participants on agriculture production, gardening, nutrition, local food, livestock and other topics.
Extension staff also conducted 8,000 direct contacts through farm visits, walk-ins, seminars, presentations and youth outreach in 2019; this is in addition to the more than 25,500 indirect contacts through phone, radio and social media inquiries. In the last year, staff secured $95,000 in grants and sponsorships to support farmers and programs, according to Hamilton. The office has done so with the work of six staff members.
A potential change coming to Watauga Extension is to work to reinstate its 4-H youth development program. Watauga County’s 4-H program was suspended due to funding deficits in 2015.
Hamilton said the issue stemmed from state budget allocation changes for extension and subsequent career-ladder adjustments (including salary increases for current agents) dictated by the state extension office to the counties.
Currently the county pays for all of the horticulture agent's position and an increased percentage of other positions. Additionally, due to a decline in 4-H participation at that time, extension staff decided that the funding for the horticulture agent should be prioritized instead of 4-H.
"That’s not to say we’re not engaged in youth development, we are," Hamilton said. "Watauga Extension has continued to offer youth programming and support additional county youth programming, just without an official 4-H agent."
The extension stated that from 2010 to 2019, it helped 2,100 elementary school students learn how to plant and eat fresh vegetables, in addition to the 3,000 youth that received after school or summer enrichment through extension programming. Overall, the organization had helped 7,000 High Country youth learn about environmental science during that time.
Hamilton said the extension's advisory leadership committee — made up of nine members — met last summer to review potential strategies and review recommendations for a 4-H program. He added that the west district extension director is proposing a plan to Watauga that may bring 4-H services back to the county in some capacity.
While there were extension changes in 2015 that impacted 4-H funding, there were shifts Watauga had to make to comply with the 2015 strategic plan for Family and Consumer Sciences requirements, Hamilton said. He said that counties either had to cover 67 percent of the agent's salary for the staff member to remain in one county, or the agent would have to split their time between two counties. Since then, Watauga has shared its local food/nutrition agent, Margie Mansure, with Caldwell.
Hamilton said the west district extension director's proposal is to bring Mansure back into Watauga fulltime, with an allocation of 20 percent of her position's funding from state 4-H funds.
"The proposal has not been formally made yet, but since there will be no increase in our budget to do this, we feel like it is a viable option," Hamilton said. "
This plan will provide some dedicated 4-H programming in the schools, in which Mansure works, in the areas of youth gardening and nutrition in the hopes that some strong volunteers will step up to lead these 4-H programs."
Hamilton said 4-H is very reliant on a strong volunteer base, which can be challenging with many competing youth programs offered in Watauga County.
Richard Boylan, a Watauga extension agent for specialty crops and small farm management, talked about hemp production interest in Watauga. Hamilton said the extension had received a lot of questions about hemp during the last year.
Boylan said Watauga has under a dozen hemp production permits in Watauga while counties like Caldwell and Ashe may have had several dozen. He added that he had been in talks with several growers in Wilkes and Alleghany counties.
Hemp growers are struggling to navigate the "legal landscape" that is changing at the state and federal levels when it comes to hemp production. Adding to this, he said growers have challenges with supply and demand. Boylan said while the extension is excited about the potential of the crop, staff are remaining cautious.
Eddy Labus, the livestock agent for Watauga, said the organization will be observing National Beef Month in May and will promote the sale of local beef products. Extension is hosting an event on May 19 at Booneshine for the observance; tickets for the event will go on sale in mid-April, Labus said.
Labus also mentioned a new program by NC Choices called Meat Suite, which allows consumers to purchase locally raised meats online — such as beef or chicken — in bulk for delivery or shipping. Watauga is in the process of registering producers for the site, and then will allow consumers to purchase when it becomes available, Labus said.
Providing an update on the extension's master gardener's program was member Margaret Headrick. Headrick explained that the 2020 master gardener class — which is offered every other year — was to begin the following day. This year the class had 20 participants signed up, which included groundskeepers from Appalachian State University, town of Boone landscapers and landscape design business owners. She mentioned that the Watauga Master Gardener Program received a "Search for Excellence" award from N.C. State University for its master gardener class.
The master gardeners group contributed about 900 hours of volunteer services in 2019 with about 30 people, Headrick said. Headrick said the group also has offered informational booths on various topics during events such as Environmental Field Day in Valle Crucis and the local farmers market.
The master gardeners are in the midst of hosting their fruit/plant sale, which helps to fund the program and the horticulture program. For more information or to make an order, call (828) 264-3061, or visit watauga.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/02/our-2020-spring-fruit-plant-sale-has-begun. Orders must be placed and prepaid no later than April 1.
Mansure then talked to the group about the High Country Grown initiative, which was launched by the Watauga Food Council to promote restaurants that source locally produced products from Watauga or surrounding counties. The group has certified 21 restaurants, with 13 of them being named as gold certified — meaning the establishments source at least 10 locally produced products year-round.
Restaurants that source at least five locally grown or made products at all times are considered silver members, while businesses with at least two local products at all times are bronze members.
Mansure said it's a free program, and the group was hoping to expand efforts into Blowing Rock. High Country Grown members are given a sticker for their establishment and listed on the organization's website, Mansure said. To apply to be named as a High Country Grown establishment, visit www.highcountrygrown.org.
