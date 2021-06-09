WATAUGA — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., issued a flood advisory at 1:27 p.m. that includes parts of Watauga County.
Th advisory, which is set to last until 3:15 p.m., was issued for the eastern parts of Watauga along with Alleghany County, the northwest section of Wilkes County, Ashe County, Galax, Va., and Grayson County in Virginia.
The NWS noted locations "that will experience flooding include" Boone; Blowing Rock; West Jefferson; Jefferson; Sparta; Independence, Va.; and Galax, Va.
The NWS asks that when it is safe to do so, community members send reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, by calling 1 (800) 215-4324.
