W.A.M.Y. Community Action announced they are accepting applications for their Urgent Home Repair Program.
The Urgent Home Repair Program is funded by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency and offers to repair houses of low-income homeowners with special needs in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties.
Examples of special needs include elderly, disabled, single parent household and/or five or more people living in the household. The goal of the Urgent Repair Program is to provide repairs and modifications to alleviate poor housing conditions which pose a threat to the health and safety of the homeowner.
Emergency repairs correct housing conditions that threaten life or safety, such as failing septic systems, dangerous heating systems or rotten floors. The program can also pay for accessibility modifications that allow people to remain in their home after an injury or serious illness. W.A.M.Y. will begin selecting applicants on Friday, Oct. 15.
Once the home repair projects have been selected the Urgent Repair Program will close but will reopen in the spring of 2022. Visit www.wamycommunityaction.org for more information. Those interested can call or email Amber at (828) 264-2421 or amber@wamycommunityaction.org.
Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently WAMY has four programs- Youth Development, Food and Nutrition, Housing and Energy and Total Family Development.
