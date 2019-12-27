GREENSBORO — A federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina has granted a temporary injunction on implementing Voter ID requirements as part of a lawsuit filed by the N.C. state conference of the NAACP.
"Based on the state board's representation at the preliminary injunction hearing held Dec. 3, that the board plans a very large statewide mailing on Dec. 31, to educate the voters on the Photo ID provisions of S.B 824, the court hereby informs the parties that the court will file an order granting (the) plaintiffs' request for injunction related to the Voter Photo ID and Ballot Challenge provisions of the Act the week of Dec. 30," the notice dated Dec. 26 by Judge Loretta C. Biggs said.
The ruling comes more than a year after the lawsuit was first filed in December 2018. The suit was filed a day after the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly passed S.B. 824, now Session Law 2018-144, over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto. Oral testimonies in the case were heard on Dec. 2 with the N.C. State Board of Elections defending the lawsuit.
Requiring identification at the polls became part of the N.C. Constitution in November 2018 through a statewide amendment vote, with 55 percent in favor.
After S.L. 2018-144 became law, N.C. General Assembly delayed implementation of Voter ID requirements until the 2020 elections over questions about IDs would be acceptable.
The N.C. NAACP claims that the current Voter ID law is discriminatory against minority voters and was passed hastily with minimal time for public comment.
In a Dec. 27 statement, the N.C. Republican Party called the judgement "yet another example of judges legislating from the bench."
“This action, if it is allowed to stand, will invalidate the votes of millions of North Carolinians who voted overwhelmingly to implement voter ID and strengthen the integrity of N.C. elections," the NCGOP stated. "The NCGOP calls on the Attorney General to appeal this decision and defend the voters of North Carolina."
The N.C. Attorney General, Josh Stein, is a Democrat.
State Republicans have argued that Voter ID laws would safeguard elections against what they feel is rampant voter fraud and simply mirror what other states have done.
The fight over Voter ID laws has been ongoing most of the 2010s. A 2013 Voter ID law in North Carolina was struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in 2016, saying that N.C. legislators acted “with almost surgical precision” in preventing African-Americans from voting. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal on the case.
