WATAUGA — N.C. MedAssist is looking for volunteers for their drive-thru mobile pharmacy event scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19.
Shoppers and volunteers in other capacities are needed for different shifts to help set up and/or distribute free, over-the-counter medicine to people in Watauga County.
The pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greenway Baptist Church in Boone. No appointment or pre-registration is necessary.
To sign up as a volunteer, visit www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_type=event_list&event_id=219&console_id=0332&ht=1.
