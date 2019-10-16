VILAS — A cigarette was determined to be the cause of a fire in a home where one person was pronounced dead on Oct. 15 in Vilas.
Watauga Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh said that crews received a 3:15 p.m. call for a structure fire at a home at 402 Stone Mountain Road. Beaver Dam Fire, Cove Creek Fire, Fall Creek Fire, the Watauga Fire Marshal's Office, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue and the Watuaga County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Marsh said. She was the only person in the home at the time of the fire. Release of the woman's name is pending autopsy results and family notification, according to Marsh.
Marsh said the fire was extinguished within approximately five minutes. The home sustained moderate fire and smoke damage in the living room area as well as smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.
