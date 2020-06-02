VILAS — No one was injured, but a family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Vilas on May 31.
Watauga County Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh said three people live in the home, but one woman was present at the time of the fire; she called 911. Cove Creek Fire, Zionville Fire, Boone Fire, the Watauga Fire Marshal’s office, Watauga Medics and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5 p.m. fire call at 390 Fox Trot Lane.
Crews had the fire controlled within 30 minutes, Marsh said. The fire began in the living room of the home, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Marsh.
The home is a total loss with about $100,000 in estimated damages.
Marsh said the Red Cross is assisting the family of the Fox Trot Lane residence.
I am so very sorry for the loss of property. I thank God no one was hurt. What an outstanding Fire Department we have! Notice that in a time where so many are worried about social distancing, there are still neighbors willing to step up and save life and property, Dogs, cats and most people run away from fire! Only the dedicated (and very well trained) First Responders Fire,EMS, LEO answer the call for us. I thank God that so many people are willing to risk their life to save a neighbor!
