ASHEVILLE — Vaya Health is seeking input on North Carolina’s publicly funded system for behavioral health and intellectual and/or developmental disability services during a live virtual town hall on Facebook.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will host the online event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Vaya members, families and advocates are invited to attend. Participants will have a chance to share feedback, ask questions and voice any concerns as the state’s public system for mental health, substance use disorder and IDD services undergoes major changes.
Vaya and DHHS want to hear about how the system is working or how they can help create a system that improves health outcomes and promotes recovery for North Carolinians. The town hall will focus on the needs of western North Carolinians and will include remarks and presentations Kody Kinsley, DHHS deputy secretary; Victor Armstrong, director of the N.C. Division for Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services and Brian Ingraham, CEO of Vaya Health.
To join the live event, courtesy of UNC-TV and the Governor’s Institute, visit www.facebook.com/GovInst/live.
The link will be active 15 minutes before the event begins. Participants will be able to post questions in the live chat, record a video message beforehand or submit questions in advance to Suzanne.Thompson@dhhs.nc.gov.
For more information, including how to upload video questions, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/mental-health-developmental-disabilities-and-substance-abuse/virtual-town-hall-meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.