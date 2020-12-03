HIGH COUNTRY — After news of the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine was announced on Nov. 9, a sense of relief was felt across the country.
When more news poured out about the vaccine candidate being 90- to 95-percent effective, the stock market rallied and the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above 30,000 points for the first time in history. As more vaccines continue to be announced, it may appear that an end to the pandemic is in sight.
According to The New York Times, there are currently 74 vaccines in development worldwide, with five candidates in Phase 3 trials that are likely to be administered to the American public. Out of these potential candidates, the Pfizer vaccine is the first to have been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as to Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan’s equivalent agencies for approval.
The Pfizer vaccine
Michael Opata, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Appalachian State University, says the speed at which the Pfizer vaccine has been developed is due in part to the type of vaccine that it is. The Pfizer vaccine is a genetic vaccine — specifically an mRNA vaccine. Opata explains that mRNA is the genetic material that makes proteins, and these proteins are identified by the body to produce an immune response.
“So with traditional vaccines, they make the vaccine then heat inactivate it and then identify a protein that will be able to stimulate an immune response. Then they inject it into a person as a vaccine with the protein that has been made in the lab,” Opata said. “With this, the vaccine itself is not being made in the lab. They are making a synthetic mRNA. That is why it is an mRNA vaccine.”
Opata explains further that one reason the vaccine was developed so fast, in comparison to typically vaccines that usually take a year or two to be approved, is because the scientists and researchers bypassed the step of generating the proteins for the vaccine in the lab. Instead, they opted to synthesize the mRNA, which is incorporated into human system via injection.
“That way the body itself now makes antibodies based on the proteins that have been generated with the mRNA that was injected into them,” Opata said. “It is a mostly synthetic way of making the genetic virus as opposed to the traditional way where they use the virus to completely go through the process to make proteins that they inject into humans as vaccines.”
In brief, the human body is using the synthetic mRNA to make proteins that are identical to the viral proteins, which the body builds an immune response to. It is because of the mRNA that it is “critical” that the vaccines must be chilled to negative 70 degrees Celsius, or negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit, until the it is ready to be injected.
“The mRNA is very unstable and can easily be degraded. So freezing it at such a lower temperature helps it be a little bit stable,” Opata said. “The other types of vaccines require refrigeration, but it is not common to be at that very lower temperature.”
According to a press release from Pfizer, the company’s Phase 3 clinical studies began on July 27, and has enrolled 43,661 participants to date, with 41,135 of these participants having received a second dose of the vaccine. The company conducted the study across approximately 150 different clinical trials sites in the U.S., Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina. The company reports that no serious safety concerns have been observed.
The approval process
The process for creating a vaccine for a new disease is separated into three phases of clinical trials. In the first phase, the vaccine must successfully be administered to an animal, such as lab mice. However, monkeys have been common test subjects during the development of the coronavirus vaccines. Once the animal is shown to have built an immune response, the first clinical trials begin and the dose is given to a group of about 20 to 100 people.
It can take up to six months before the immune response is built up before the second phase begins, in which more than 500 people are administered the vaccine and research can take up to a year to complete. In the third phase, the vaccine is administered to thousands of people, and the time it takes to complete the study increases as well.
On Friday, Nov. 20, Pfizer and BioNTech, the company’s German partner, submitted a request to the FDA for emergency approval, which would potentially enable use of the vaccine to high-risk populations in the United States by the middle to end of December. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the first groups expected to receive the vaccine are health care workers, the elderly, essential workers and those with underlying medical conditions.
“Typically, it takes about six months (for the FDA to approve a new vaccine) because of the process, the paperwork and making sure the studies had enough of a sample size to demonstrate that what they are seeing is true. Based on the need for this vaccine, it may be a little bit shorter,” Opata said.
Throughout the entirety of the development process, researchers and scientists pay close attention to how recipients respond to the dose and work to isolate cases that exhibit adverse side effects. However, if a patient does respond negatively, it does not necessarily mean that something is wrong with the vaccine itself.
Scientists test the vaccine on different populations in various regions and separate the vaccine samples out into different stocks based on those regions. When trends arise in these test samples, scientists troubleshoot the issue and determine if these trends are due the population’s genetics or on the specific stock of vaccine. This method of research helps scientists determine if the vaccine is defective in any way.
“Different people respond to infections differently,” Opata said. “You get the flu (vaccine) for example, and if you get very sick, that means your body took a little bit longer to generate an immune response or it did not generate an immune response at all, and you had to be hospitalized even though you are vaccinated. Then others get the vaccination, and just the vaccination alone makes them sick. So it is just the nature of the population that is being given the vaccination.”
Due to the Pfizer vaccine being a genetic or mRNA vaccine, it is possible that in some cases the mRNA may break down before being administered due to it not being constantly maintained at the right temperature. Nevertheless, the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be 94-percent effective when given to people older than 65 who tend to have weak responses to vaccines. The result is nothing short of incredible given that the vaccine’s efficacy is high even when compared to other common and well-established vaccines.
“That is very exceptional,” Opata explained. “One reason for this vaccine being this effective is because of the nature of its production. When the mRNA is injected into the body, and the body uses that genetic information to make the protein, that mRNA is specific to the particular protein that causes the disease.”
According to Operation Warp Speed Chief Advisor Dr. Mocef Slaoui, the Pfizer vaccine took approximately 248 days to develop, or about eight months. Now, the FDA must undertake the task of reviewing thousands of pages of research, tables and data describing the manufacturing process, characterization of the product, as well as hundreds of quality control essays and clinical data describing the product, all to ensure that the first dose is the same as the one millionth dose.
Pfizer expects to produce up to 50 million doses of the vaccine globally by the end of 2020, with a total of 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine expected to be produced by the end of 2021. Pfizer and BioNTech report that the companies will be ready to distribute the vaccine within hours after its authorization.
Additionally, the company says that it has established infrastructure to supply the vaccine worldwide, including distribution hubs that can store vaccine doses for up to six months. The company has developed specially designed, temperature-controlled shippers for the vaccine candidate, which can maintain recommended storage conditions up to 15 days. Each shipper contains a GPS-enabled thermal sensor to track the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment. Once thawed, the vaccine vial can be stored for up to five days at refrigeration temperatures
Other vaccine candidates
On Monday, Nov. 30, Moderna announced that it will seek emergency authorization from the FDA for its coronavirus vaccine. If approved for emergency use, the first doses of the vaccine could be given to high-risk populations before Christmas.
Moderna’s phase three clinical trials were conducted on 30,000 volunteers and began in late July. According to the company, its clinical trials indicated that the vaccine is 94.5-percent effective and has shown to protect patients from severe illness. Moderna’s efforts were bankrolled in large part through the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed, which provided nearly $1 billion in support.
The Moderna vaccine is similar to the Pfizer vaccine in that it also is a genetic or mRNA vaccine and will be administered to patients in two doses.
“Most of the vaccines will protect you from showing symptoms,” Opata added. “Once you are given the first shot and it induces the immune response, then you are given a booster shot so that the immune cells that are generated in the first shot are increased. When you are exposed to the virus, you already have immune cells that will neutralize the virus. That means you will not get sick. Once it is neutralized, it is easier for other immune cells to remove it.”
Because of the way in which vaccines function, it will also keep those vaccinated from transmitting the disease if they happen to be exposed to an infected individual.
“It will protect people from getting sick, and also it will protect people from transmitting the disease,” Opata said. “If you are exposed and you get infected, and you have immune cells that are able to contain the virus, it means you will not be able to share the virus.”
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is still in phase three trials. The company launched the trial in September with up to 60,000 participants. On Nov. 16, the company announced that it had initiated another phase three trial to study the results of two doses of its vaccine instead of one.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a viral vector vaccine. The company developed the vaccine using a virus called Adenovirus 26 — which the company has previously used to develop a vaccine for Ebola. Opata explained how the company was able to use an existing virus to make a vaccine for a new virus.
“(The Adenovirus or viral vector vaccine) uses an engineered virus, which is designed to shuttle the gene of the virus that causes COVID-19 into the body,” Opata said. “When this gene of the virus is shuttled into the body, it tricks the body into making it think that you now have an infection. That way, the body starts producing antibodies that facilitate the neutralization of the virus when you get infected. Tricking the body to produce antibodies is the end goal of all vaccines.”
Similar to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the AstraZeneca vaccine is also a viral vector vaccine, which is based on a chimpanzee adenovirus. On Nov. 23, AstraZeneca announced that a preliminary analysis of its phase three trial revealed that the vaccine was up to 90-percent effective, depending on the dose. The findings also revealed that the vaccine reduced the number of asymptomatic cases. Another advantage of the vaccine is that it can be kept in a refrigerator rather than at sub-freezing temperatures.
Novavax launched its phase three trials in September with 15,000 volunteers in the United Kingdom. A larger trial was planned to launch in the United States by the end of November. If the trials succeed, the company expects to distribute 100 million doses of the virus to America by the first quarter of 2021. The Novavax vaccine is a protein-based vaccine.
“Protein-based vaccines are made in a lab and the protein that causes the disease is injected into the human body,” Opata said. “You make more of this protein in eggs and then you purify the active protein. You have to test the active proteins to make sure they are not causing a disease. So you genetically mutate it, so that when the protein is generated it is not causing a disease. Then you inject the person with the active protein that induces the immune response.”
While the aforementioned vaccines will likely be administered to the U.S. population — along with others that are still in the early stages of development — countries such as China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates are already administering vaccines to their populations. The vaccines being used are known as inactivated or attenuated coronavirus vaccines. This type of vaccine is produced when scientists take the virus and heat it to a certain temperature to inactivate the proteins and inject it into the body. Some flu vaccines are made in a similar process.
Opata expressed concerns over the way in which these countries have gone about “approving” such vaccines, however.
“Different countries might have different ways of approval, and I would support the U.S. way of approval for vaccine development as opposed to other countries, especially the Russia one,” Opata said. “Based on the study they used, it was approved before it even finished the stage three clinical trial. I’m not very sure that vaccine would be safe to be distributed at that particular point, and I don’t understand the regulations of vaccine and drug approval in certain countries. I would have some concerns about the efficacy and the safety of those vaccines.”
As an increasing number of vaccine candidates’ progress through clinical trials and are eventually approved by the FDA, there will be multiple vaccines available for use among the general population, likely by the mid-point of next year. Due to the progress made by the scientific and medical community, Opata remains optimistic that the general public will receive a safe, effective and ethical vaccine to prevent infection and ultimately eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As more (vaccines) come out, they will be easier to distribute based on the circumstance and it will be easier to compare which one works more efficiently than the other. Then there can be a concentration on producing that kind of vaccine,” Opata said. “(Initially) getting the vaccines (to rural communities and developing nations) and having them be stable for a duration of time when they are vaccinating will be a big challenge.”
