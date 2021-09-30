WATAUGA — The oriental bittersweet’s brightly colored red berries make it an eye-catching holiday favorite, but its encroachment on the western North Carolina landscape has caused environmental concern.
Native to eastern Asia, the woody vine is popular for its bright red berries used in holiday wreaths and decorations. However, it is also known for its ability to tightly wrap around trees, blocking them from the sun and killing them. According to Penn State Extension, single vines of oriental bittersweet can reach 60 feet in length and grow to 10 inches in diameter.
During the fall, bittersweet is easy to spot. It grows a yellow-skinned fruit in the late summer which opens in the early fall to reveal the red berries that make it so appealing to holiday decorators. Its leaves turn bright yellow, usually before native species don their fall colors, making it easy to identify, according to the Penn State Extension.
Felix Stith, Toe-Cane Watershed coordinator with Blue Ridge Resource Conservation and Development, explained that oriental bittersweet spreads quickly because birds eat the seeds and deposit them elsewhere. Stith also said oriental bittersweet grows exponentially.
“It can strangle out a tree,” Stith said, sometimes even as large as hefty white oaks.
Oriental bittersweet is less known but similar to kudzu in its pattern of choking out native wildlife.
“We are seeing kudzu grow higher and higher (in the mountains) every year as we have warmer and warmer winters,” Stith said.
Kudzu is more inclined to grow in warmer environments, Stith said, but as temperatures climb in the High Country kudzu may become more prevalent. Bittersweet, he said, can do what kudzu does, but in colder temperatures.
The oriental bittersweet vine, which thrives in the sunlight, climbs up and wraps around and grows on the tree. Sometimes it can bring down limbs, other times it may become so dense that sunlight cannot reach the tree so the tree begins to wither away.
According to Stith, oriental bittersweet establishes itself well in disturbed areas — places like forest edges, areas with development or even along a residential driveway. Once it begins to grow, Stith said it can start to climb upwards on a tree.
Working with the Toe-Cane Watershed, Stith said oriental bittersweet is a danger to waterways. As it grows in the riparian zone, the area along a stream or river, he said it kills the trees and shrubs by the waterside.
“That’s really bad, because we really want hardwoods growing along streams and rivers,” Stith added. “Those trees keep shade on water, keep the stream cool for cool water adapted species and prevents and reduces erosion. Erosion impacts property values and also increases the likelihood of flooding,” Stith said.
Stith said it is worth noting that there is also an American bittersweet, a native species that is a natural part of the Western North Carolina ecosystem and is beneficial to wildlife. This species does not grow as densely, or as quickly, as the oriental bittersweet, he said, and is generally less common than oriental bittersweet.
But with oriental bittersweet, a cure is simpler than appears.
“I’ve said it before, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Stith said.
Working from the landowner scale is good, Stith noted. Landowners can look for bittersweet on their land, or agricultural land, and reach out to their local soil and water conservation district offices.
Richard Boylan of the Watauga County Extension Office said there is another way to try and quell the spread of oriental bittersweet.
“You can cut back the stems, or do what they call the hack-and-squirt,” Boylan said, describing a method where one cuts the stem of the bittersweet and then directly applies a herbicide.
According to Boylan, the smartest use of herbicide is when you are using the least amount of chemicals and having the biggest impact.
Boylan said cutting the bittersweet whenever you find it is the best step, but the trick is to return after July 1 of the following year.
“During this time when the regrowth is still small, the plant is trying to pump sugars down to the roots to recharge the root after the original plant top got cut,” Boylan said.
While the plant is doing this in preparation for the winter is the best time to apply herbicide to have the most impact, according to Boylan.
Fortunately, Boylan reported that oriental bittersweet has yet to become a huge problem in Watauga County. More prevalent in Boone, where there is more development and disturbed land, Boylan said the county is continuing to keep an eye on the spread of the plant.
