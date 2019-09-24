CHAPEL HILL — Fully paid parental leave of eight and four weeks will be phased into UNC system institutions such as Appalachian State University in the first months of 2020, according to a plan passed by the UNC system Board of Governors during its meeting on Friday, Sept. 20, in Chapel Hill.
“Once it is implemented next year, this benefit will match or exceed similar benefits offered in other states,” UNC System Interim President Bill Roper said in a Sept. 20 statement. “This will make a significant difference in the lives of current and future employees.”
The policy was brought to a board-wide vote by its Committee on Personnel and Tenure and was approved unanimously and without discussion.
According to the Committee on Personnel and Tenure’s presentation, the policy was mandated by an executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper on May 23.
The order gave eight weeks of fully paid leave to state employees who had recently given birth to a child, and four weeks of fully paid leave to an employee otherwise involved in the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child. The UNC system policy follows the governor’s directive.
The executive order cites a N.C. Department of Administration’s 2018 Status of Women report that found that the share of women in the state’s labor pool decreased between 2002 and 2016, despite an overall state population increase. The order also cites women’s family care-giving responsibilities as a barrier to participate in the full-time workforce.
The UNC system’s vote covers EHRA employees, which includes faculty, research and instruction personnel, as well as senior officers of the university. EHRA employees are primarily overseen by UNC General Administration and are exempt from the Human Resources Act.
SHRA personnel practices are closely governed by the NC Office of State Human Resources and apply across all agencies of state government.
According to North Carolina State University, SHRA employees are subject to the North Carolina Human Resources Act and are classified into career-banded classifications based on competencies required for the position and demonstrated by the employee.
“The (UNC system) estimates an annual cost of approximately $4.26 million or 0.125 percent for a payroll of almost $3.4 billion,” the presentation said of the paid parental leave policy.
The presentation noted that Roper will seek approval from the Office of State Human Resources, which regulates SHRA employees, to have those workers receive the same provisions.
The plan has a phased-in implementation between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2020, to allow the Human Resources Office of the UNC system to implement new policies and regulations as needed.
“The new policy will go into effect within the first few months of the new year in order to give UNC system institutions time to make the necessary accommodations,” Roper’s Sept. 20 statement said. “Once formalized, this plan will cover every eligible employee within the UNC system.”
In other action from the UNC system Board of Governors’ meeting, the board authorized Roper to develop a new chancellor incentive compensation program, in which bonuses will not exceed 20 percent of a chancellor’s base salary.
The increase in bonus compensation is hoped to create better retention of university chancellors and is an emerging trend in higher education, according to the board’s Personnel and Tenure Committee. Roper stated during the Sept. 20 meeting that it will help keep starting base pay lower but push chancellors to achieve more.
The program is planned to be presented at a future meeting.
In other news, the UNC Board of Governors gave the final approval to funding models for the $18 million Sanford Hall renovation and modernization project, the $46.5 million Kidd Brewer Stadium north endzone project and the summer 2020 demolition of Justice Residence Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.