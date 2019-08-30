BOONE — On Thursday, Aug. 29, at around 11:30 a.m., Boone Police and Watauga Medics responded to the construction site located at 1110 Meadowview Drive after receiving a 911 call for a man found deceased inside the structure.
Police said the deceased was a 19-year-old man from Asheville, and that the medical examiner has determined that the cause of death was self-inflicted. Boone Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.
A 92-room hotel is being constructed at the site. Boone Police did not immediately respond to a question about whether the man was employed by the developer or the project contractors.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at (800) 273-8255, the crisis line at Daymark Recovery Services in Boone at (866) 275-9552 or message the free crisis text line at 741-741. All of these lines are available 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.