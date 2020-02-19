BLACKSBURG, Va. — Snow of up to two inches is expected in Ashe and Watauga counties on Thursday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory stated. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.”
