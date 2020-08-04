BOONE — Two people were cited with injury to real property by Boone Police after graffiti was reportedly found on several pieces of property in the downtown Boone area.
Boone Police stated that the department received a report of vandalism in the downtown business district on July 23. According to police, vandalism was reportedly found on the wall of Art Mart and Academy, several downtown bollards, two dumpsters and the sidewalk in front of First Baptist Church of Boone.
Downtown Officer Ferrin Page conducted the investigation, which led to citations being given to Patrick Robert Dougherty, 22, of Cohasset, Mass., and Schuyler True, 23, of Nyach, N.Y. Both Dougherty and True were given an Aug. 28 District Court date.
“We would like to thank the Appalachian State University Police Department for their assistance during the investigation,” Boone Police stated.
