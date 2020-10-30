BLOWING ROCK — Two Georgia residents were arrested and charged with felony counterfeiting and obtaining property by false pretense after an investigation at the Tanger Outlets, according to Blowing Rock Police.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, officers from Blowing Rock Police Department responded to a report of subject paying for merchandise with counterfeit money at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock. Officers arrived and observed two suspects attempting to leave in a U-Haul truck, police said.
The truck was stopped, and during the investigation officers seized more that $2,000 in counterfeit currency and several thousand dollars in merchandise obtained illegally from multiple stores in multiple cities.
Michael Blake Anderson 24, of McDonough, Ga., was charged with counterfeiting and obtaining property by false pretense and issued a $31,000 secured bond. Travis A. Boone, 19, of Kennesaw, Ga., was charged with counterfeiting and obtaining property by false pretense and was issued a $15,000 secured bond.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, the subjects were also identified and charged in connection with a previous counterfeiting incident that occurred in January of this year at Tanger Outlets, police said. The investigation is ongoing and involves agencies from multiple jurisdictions in multiple states. Additional charges are anticipated.
