BOONE — Two people were arrested and charged June 12 in relation to reported stolen vehicles, according to the Boone Police Department.
On Friday, June 12, at 11:45 a.m., Boone Police officers recovered a 2014 Peterbilt Concrete Pumping Truck, reported stolen from Asheville, in Lowes Foods parking lot at 267 New Market Centre. An investigation was initiated to establish the identities of the person(s) involved.
At approximately 2:50 p.m., Boone Police Communications received a report of a stolen vehicle from 199 Jefferson Road. Officers located the vehicle in question in the rear parking lot of Belk at Boone Mall. Officers canvassed the area and a perimeter was established.
At 4:30 p.m., officers located Anna Sue Brown and Robert Boyd White in the nearby vicinity after Boone Police said they established their alleged involvement and connection with the investigation.
Robert Boyd White, 40, of 19 N. Ann St., Asheville, was charged with one count of felony probation violation, one count of larceny of motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. White is being held under no bond for the probation violation.
Anna Sue Brown, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Brown was placed under a $15,000 bond.
The Boone Police Department thanked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Boone Fire, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the App State Police for their assistance. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.
