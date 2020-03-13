BLOWING ROCK — The first day of the 2020 season for Tweetsie Railroad is still scheduled for Friday, April 3, the amusement park announced March 13.
"At this time, Tweetsie Railroad plans to open for its 64th season on April 3," Tweetsie stated. "The park’s leadership team continues to monitor the evolving (COVID-19) situation."
According to Tweetsie, the park will undergo "rigorous cleaning and sanitization before and after opening." Additional hand sanitizer stations will be installed throughout the park as well.
"Our employees have been instructed to follow the CDC’s best practices, including frequent hand washing, to ensure their safety as well as our guests," the park stated.
Tweetsie Railroad is currently scheduled to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April 3 until May 22, at which time the park will begin operating seven days a week.
Visitors should monitor www.tweetsie.com for the most current information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.